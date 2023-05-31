Manage Turnstile with Terraform

Requirements This guide assumes that you have the Terraform External link icon Open external link command installed on your machine.

Terraform External link icon Open external link is a tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure, and provides components and documentation for building Cloudflare resources External link icon Open external link . Listed below are examples to help you get started with Turnstile using Terraform. For a more generalized guide on configuring Cloudflare and Terraform, visit our Getting Started with Terraform and Cloudflare External link icon Open external link blog post.

​​ Create a Turnstile widget with Terraform

​​ Create an API token

Create an API Token with the Account > Turnstile > Edit permission. Next, you need to export this secret in our environment variables:

$ export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=<YOUR_API_TOKEN>

​​ Create a Turnstile widget

Here is an example configuration:

cloudflare.tf terraform { required_providers { cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" version = "~> 4" } } } variable "account_id" { description = "Your Cloudflare Account ID." } resource "cloudflare_turnstile_widget" "example" { account_id = var.account_id name = "My Terraform-managed widget" domains = [ "example.com" ] mode = "managed" } output "turnstile_example_sitekey" { description = "Sitekey" value = cloudflare_turnstile_widget.example.id } output "turnstile_example_secretkey" { description = "Secret key" value = cloudflare_turnstile_widget.example.secret sensitive = true }

The id field in the cloudflare_turnstile_widget.example resource is your Turnstile widget’s sitekey.

​​ Initialize Terraform and the Cloudflare provider

Run the command terraform init to set up your Terraform working directory, enabling it to interact with Cloudflare services. This process involves downloading the required provider plugins, establishing backend storage for your state files, and creating a local .terraform directory to store configuration data.

$ terraform init Initializing the backend... Initializing provider plugins... - Reusing previous version of cloudflare/cloudflare from the dependency lock file - Installing cloudflare/cloudflare v4.5.0... - Installed cloudflare/cloudflare v4.5.0 (self-signed, key ID C76001609EE3B136) Partner and community providers are signed by their developers. If you'd like to know more about provider signing, you can read about it here: https://www.terraform.io/docs/cli/plugins/signing.html Terraform has been successfully initialized! You may now begin working with Terraform. Try running "terraform plan" to see any changes that are required for your infrastructure. All Terraform commands should now work. If you ever set or change modules or backend configuration for Terraform, rerun this command to reinitialize your working directory. If you forget, other commands will detect it and remind you to do so if necessary.

​​ Review the Terraform plan

Now you can run a terraform plan which will output any proposed changes. This will prompt you for your Cloudflare Account ID. Make sure to review the plan carefully:

$ terraform plan var.account_id Your Cloudflare Account ID. Enter a value: 6be2041a37d48aaaa9c686434f1709f0 Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: + resource "cloudflare_turnstile_widget" "example" { + account_id = "6be2041a37d48aaaa9c686434f1709f0" + domains = [ + "example.com", ] + id = (known after apply) + mode = "managed" + name = "My Terraform-managed widget" + secret = (sensitive value) } Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. Changes to Outputs: + turnstile_example_secretkey = (sensitive value) + turnstile_example_sitekey = (known after apply) ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Note: You didn't use the -out option to save this plan, so Terraform can't guarantee to take exactly these actions if you run "terraform apply" now.

​​ Apply the Terraform changes

Once the changes look accurate and you are comfortable moving forward, apply them using the terraform apply command:

$ terraform apply --auto-approve var.account_id Your Cloudflare Account ID. Enter a value: 6be2041a37d48aaaa9c686434f1709f0 Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: + resource "cloudflare_turnstile_widget" "example" { + account_id = "6be2041a37d48aaaa9c686434f1709f0" + domains = [ + "example.com", ] + id = (known after apply) + mode = "managed" + name = "My Terraform-managed widget" + secret = (sensitive value) } Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. Changes to Outputs: + turnstile_example_secretkey = (sensitive value) + turnstile_example_sitekey = (known after apply) cloudflare_turnstile_widget.example: Creating... cloudflare_turnstile_widget.example: Creation complete after 1s [id=0x4AAAAAAAEe4wQdBshJxBeK] Apply complete! Resources: 1 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed. Outputs: turnstile_example_secretkey = <sensitive> turnstile_example_sitekey = "0x4AAAAAAAEe4wQdBshJxBeK"

You have successfuly created a Turnstile widget. Go to Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link to view its configuration and analytics in a user-friendly interface.

​​ Retrieve the secret key

Use terraform output to get your secret key:

$ terraform output turnstile_example_secretkey "0x4AAAAAAAEe4xWueFq9yX8ypjlimbk1Db4"