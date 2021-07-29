Upload video file

​ Basic Uploads (for small videos)

For files smaller than 200MB you can use simple form based uploads. This is an easy way to upload but does not support resumable uploading.

Make an HTTP request with content-type header set to multipart/form-data and include the media as an input with the name set to file .

​ cURL example

curl -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ -F file = @/Users/kyle/Desktop/video.mp4 \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream

Note that cURL -F flag automatically configures the content-type header and maps skiing.mp4 to a form input called file .

​ Resumable uploads with tus (for large files)

​ What is tus?

tus is a protocol based on HTTP for resumable file uploads. Resumable means that an upload can be interrupted at any moment and can be resumed without re-uploading the previous data again. An interruption may happen willingly, if the user wants to pause, or by accident in case of an network issue or server outage.

tus protocol External link icon Open external link is the recommended method for uploading large files to Cloudflare Stream from a computer. Popular programming languages have tus client implementations External link icon Open external link.

Important: Cloudflare Stream requires a minimum chunk size of 5,242,880 bytes when using TUS, unless the entire file is less than this amount. We recommend increasing the chunk size to 52,428,800 bytes for better performance when the client connection is expected to be reliable. Maximum chunk size can be 209,715,200 bytes.

Important: Cloudflare Stream requires a chunk size divisible by 256KiB (256x1024 bytes). Please round your desired chunk size to the nearest multiple of 256KiB. The final chunk of an upload or uploads that fit within a single chunk are exempt from this requirement.

​ Specifying upload options

The tus protocol allows you to add optional parameters in the Upload-Metadata header External link icon Open external link.

​ Supported options in "Upload-Metadata"

Setting arbitrary metadata values in the Upload-Metadata header sets values the meta key in Stream API External link icon Open external link.

name Setting this key will set meta.name in the API and display the value as the name of the video in the dashboard.

requiresignedurls If this key is present, the video playback for this video will be required to use signed urls after upload.

allowedorigins An array of strings listing origins allowed to display the video. This will set the allowed origins setting for the video.

thumbnailtimestamppct Specify the default thumbnail timestamp percentage . Note that percentage is a floating point value between 0.0 and 1.0.

watermark The watermark profile UID.



​ Getting the video ID when using TUS

When an initial TUS request is made, Stream responds with a URL in the location header. While this URL may contain the video ID, it is not recommend to parse this URL to get the ID.

Instead, the stream-media-id HTTP header in the response should be used to retrieve the video ID.

For example, a request made to https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream with the TUS protocol, the response will contain a HTTP header like this:

stream - media - id : cab807e0c477d01baq20f66c3d1dfc26cf

You will also need to download a tus client. This tutorial will use the tus Python client External link icon Open external link, available through pip, Python's package manager. pip install -U tus.py tus-upload --chunk-size 52428800 --header Authorization "Bearer $TOKEN " $PATH_TO_VIDEO https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream In the beginning of the response from tus, you’ll see the endpoint for getting information about your newly uploaded video. INFO Creating file endpoint INFO Created : https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / accounts / d467d4f0fcbcd9791b613bc3a9599cdc / stream / dd5d531a12de0c724bd1275a3b2bc9c6 ...

​ Golang Example

To get started, import a tus External link icon Open external link client. You can use the go-tus External link icon Open external link by eventials External link icon Open external link to upload from your Go applications. package main import ( "net/http" "os" tus "github.com/eventials/go-tus" ) func main ( ) { accountID := "ACCOUNT ID" f , err := os . Open ( "videofile.mp4" ) if err != nil { panic ( err ) } defer f . Close ( ) headers := make ( http . Header ) headers . Add ( "Authorization" , "Bearer $TOKEN" ) config := & tus . Config { ChunkSize : 50 * 1024 * 1024 , Resume : false , OverridePatchMethod : false , Store : nil , Header : headers , HttpClient : nil , } client , _ := tus . NewClient ( "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/" + accountID + "/stream" , config ) upload , _ := tus . NewUploadFromFile ( f ) uploader , _ := client . CreateUpload ( upload ) uploader . Upload ( ) } You can also get the progress of the upload if you're running the upload in a goroutine. upload . Progress ( ) upload . Finished ( )

Please see go-tus External link icon Open external link on GitHub for functionality such as resuming uploads and getting more details about the progress of the upload.