Player API

Attributes are added in the <stream> tag without quotes, as you can see below:

< stream attribute - added - here src = "5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81" > < / stream >

Multiple attributes can be used together, added one after each other like this:

< stream attribute - 1 attribute - 2 attribute - 3 src = "5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81" > < / stream >

​ Supported attributes

autoplay boolean Tells the browser to immediately start downloading the video and play it as soon as it can. Note that mobile browsers generally do not support this attribute, the user must tap the screen to begin video playback. Please consider mobile users or users with Internet usage limits as some users don't have unlimited Internet access before using this attribute. To disable video autoplay, the autoplay attribute needs to be removed altogether as this attribute. Setting autoplay="false" will not work; the video will autoplay if the attribute is there in the <stream> tag. In addition, some browsers now prevent videos with audio from playing automatically. You may add the mute attribute to allow your videos to autoplay. For more information, go here External link icon Open external link.

controls boolean Shows the default video controls such as buttons for play/pause, volume controls. You may choose to build buttons and controls that work with the player. See an example.

height integer The height of the video's display area, in CSS pixels.

loop boolean A Boolean attribute; if included in the HTML tag, player will, automatically seek back to the start upon reaching the end of the video.

muted boolean A Boolean attribute which indicates the default setting of the audio contained in the video. If set, the audio will be initially silenced.

preload string | null This enumerated attribute is intended to provide a hint to the browser about what the author thinks will lead to the best user experience. You may choose to include this attribute as a boolean attribute without a value, or you may specify the value preload="auto" to preload the beginning of the video. Not including the attribute or using preload="metadata" will just load the metadata needed to start video playback when requested. The <video> element does not force the browser to follow the value of this attribute; it is a mere hint. Even though the preload="none" option is a valid HTML5 attribute, Stream player will always load some metadata to initialize the player. The amount of data loaded in this case is negligible.

poster string A URL for an image to be shown before the video is started or while the video is downloading. If this attribute isn't specified, a thumbnail image of the video is shown.

src string The video id from the video you've uploaded to Cloudflare Stream should be included here.

width integer The width of the video's display area, in CSS pixels.



play() Promise External link icon Open external link Start video playback.

pause() null Pause video playback.



autoplay Sets or returns whether the autoplay attribute was set, allowing video playback to start upon load.

controls Sets or returns whether the video should display controls (like play/pause etc.)

currentTime Returns the current playback time in seconds. Setting this value seeks the video to a new time.

duration Returns the duration of the video in seconds.

ended Returns whether the video has ended.

loop Sets or returns whether the video should start over when it reaches the end

muted Sets or returns whether the audio should be played with the video

paused Returns whether the video is paused

preload Sets or returns whether the video should be preloaded upon element load.

volume Sets or returns volume from 0.0 (silent) to 1.0 (maximum value)



​ Standard video element events

Stream supports most of the standardized media element events External link icon Open external link. abort Sent when playback is aborted; for example, if the media is playing and is restarted from the beginning, this event is sent.

canplay Sent when enough data is available that the media can be played, at least for a couple of frames.

canplaythrough Sent when the entire media can be played without interruption, assuming the download rate remains at least at the current level. It will also be fired when playback is toggled between paused and playing. Note: Manually setting the currentTime will eventually fire a canplaythrough event in firefox. Other browsers might not fire this event.

durationchange The metadata has loaded or changed, indicating a change in duration of the media. This is sent, for example, when the media has loaded enough that the duration is known.

ended Sent when playback completes.

error Sent when an error occurs. (e.g. the video has not finished encoding yet, or the video fails to load due to an incorrect signed URL)

loadeddata The first frame of the media has finished loading.

loadedmetadata The media's metadata has finished loading; all attributes now contain as much useful information as they're going to.

loadstart Sent when loading of the media begins.

pause Sent when the playback state is changed to paused (paused property is true).

play Sent when the playback state is no longer paused, as a result of the play method, or the autoplay attribute.

playing Sent when the media has enough data to start playing, after the play event, but also when recovering from being stalled, when looping media restarts, and after seeked, if it was playing before seeking.

progress Sent periodically to inform interested parties of progress downloading the media. Information about the current amount of the media that has been downloaded is available in the media element's buffered attribute.

ratechange Sent when the playback speed changes.

seeked Sent when a seek operation completes.

seeking Sent when a seek operation begins.

stalled Sent when the user agent is trying to fetch media data, but data is unexpectedly not forthcoming.

suspend Sent when loading of the media is suspended; this may happen either because the download has completed or because it has been paused for any other reason.

timeupdate The time indicated by the element's currentTime attribute has changed.

volumechange Sent when the audio volume changes (both when the volume is set and when the muted attribute is changed).

waiting Sent when the requested operation (such as playback) is delayed pending the completion of another operation (such as a seek).



Non-standard events are prefixed with stream- to distinguish them from standard events.