Applying watermarks
You can add watermarks to videos uploaded using the Stream API.
To add watermarks to your videos, first create a watermark profile. A watermark profile describes the image you would like to be used as a watermark and the position of that image. Once you have a watermark profile, you can use it as an option when uploading videos.
Quick start
Watermark profile has many customizable options. However, the default parameters generally work for most cases. Please see "Profiles" below for more details.
Step 1: Create a profile
curl -X POST -H 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \-F file=@/Users/rchen/cloudflare.png \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/watermarks
Step 2: Specify the profile UID at upload
tus-upload --chunk-size 5242880 \--header Authentication 'Bearer $TOKEN' \--metadata watermark $WATERMARKUID \/Users/rchen/cat.mp4 https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream
Step 3: Done
Profiles
To create, list, delete, or get information about the profile, you will need your Cloudflare API token.
Optional parameters
name
string
- A short description for the profile. For example, "marketing videos."
opacity
float
- Translucency of the watermark. 0.0 means completely transparent, and 1.0 means completely opaque. Note that if the watermark is already semi-transparent, setting this to 1.0 will not make it completely opaque.
padding
float
Whitespace between the adjacent edges (determined by position) of the video and the watermark. 0.0 means no padding, and 1.0 means padded full video width or length.
Stream will make sure that the watermark will be at about the same position across videos with different dimensions.
scale
float
The size of the watermark relative to the overall size of the video. This parameter will adapt to horizontal and vertical videos automatically. 0.0 means no scaling (use the size of the watermark as-is), and 1.0 fills the entire video.
The algorithm will make sure that the watermark will look about the same size across videos with different dimensions.
position
string (enum)
Location of the watermark. Valid positions are:
upperRight,
upperLeft,
lowerLeft,
lowerRight, and
center.
Creating a Watermark profile
Use Case 1: Upload a local image file directly
To upload the image directly, please send a POST request using
multipart/form-data as the content-type and specify the file under the
file key. All other fields are optional.
curl -X POST -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \-F file=@{path-to-image-locally} \-F name='marketing videos' \-F opacity=1.0 \-F padding=0.05 \-F scale=0.15 \-F position=upperRight \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/watermarks
Use Case 2: Pass a URL to an image
To specify a URL for upload, please send a POST request using
application/json as the content-type and specify the file location using the
url key. All other fields are optional.
curl -X POST -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-d '{ "url": "{url-to-image}", "name": "marketing videos", "opacity": 1.0, "padding": 0.05, "scale": 0.15, "position": "upperRight"}' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/watermarks
Example response to creating a watermark profile
{ "result": { "uid": "d6373709b7681caa6c48ef2d8c73690d", "size": 11248, "height": 240, "width": 720, "created": "2020-07-29T00:16:55.719265Z", "downloadedFrom": null, "name": "marketing videos", "opacity": 1.0, "padding": 0.05, "scale": 0.15, "position": "upperRight" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
downloadedFrom will be populated if the profile was created via downloading from URL.
Using a watermark profile on a video
Once you created a watermark profile, you can now use the profile at upload time for watermarking videos.
Simple uploads
Unfortunately, Stream does not currently support specifying watermark profile at upload time for Simple Uploads.
Upload video with a link
curl -X POST -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-d '{ "url": "{url-to-video}", "watermark": { "uid": "$WATERMARKUID" }}' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/copy
Example response to upload video with a link
{ "result": { "uid": "8d3a5b80e7437047a0fb2761e0f7a645", "thumbnail": "https://videodelivery.net/8d3a5b80e7437047a0fb2761e0f7a645/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg",
"playback": { "hls": "https://videodelivery.net/8d3a5b80e7437047a0fb2761e0f7a645/manifest/video.m3u8", "dash": "https://videodelivery.net/8d3a5b80e7437047a0fb2761e0f7a645/manifest/video.mpd" }, "watermark": { "uid": "d6373709b7681caa6c48ef2d8c73690d", "size": 11248, "height": 240, "width": 720, "created": "2020-07-29T00:16:55.719265Z", "downloadedFrom": null, "name": "marketing videos", "opacity": 1.0, "padding": 0.05, "scale": 0.15, "position": "upperRight" }
}
Upload video with tus
tus-upload --chunk-size 5242880 \--header Authentication 'Bearer $TOKEN' \--metadata watermark $WATERMARKUID \$PATH_TO_VIDEO https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream
Direct creator uploads
The video uploaded with the generated unique one-time URL will be watermarked with the profile specified.
curl -X POST -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-d '{ "maxDurationSeconds": 3600, "watermark": { "uid": "$WATERMARKUID" }}' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/direct_upload
Example response to direct user uploads
{ "result": { "uploadURL": "https://upload.videodelivery.net/c32d98dd671e4046a33183cd5b93682b", "uid": "c32d98dd671e4046a33183cd5b93682b", "watermark": { "uid": "d6373709b7681caa6c48ef2d8c73690d", "size": 11248, "height": 240, "width": 720, "created": "2020-07-29T00:16:55.719265Z", "downloadedFrom": null, "name": "marketing videos", "opacity": 1.0, "padding": 0.05, "scale": 0.15, "position": "upperRight" } }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
watermark will be
null if no watermark was specified.
Get a watermark profile
To view a watermark profile that you created:
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/watermarks/$WATERMARKUID
Example response to get a watermark profile
{ "result": { "uid": "d6373709b7681caa6c48ef2d8c73690d", "size": 11248, "height": 240, "width": 720, "created": "2020-07-29T00:16:55.719265Z", "downloadedFrom": null, "name": "marketing videos", "opacity": 1.0, "padding": 0.05, "scale": 0.15, "position": "center" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
List watermark profiles
To list watermark profiles that you created:
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/watermarks/
Example response to list watermark profiles
{ "result": [ { "uid": "9de16afa676d64faaa7c6c4d5047e637", "size": 207710, "height": 626, "width": 1108, "created": "2020-07-29T00:23:35.918472Z", "downloadedFrom": null, "name": "marketing videos", "opacity": 1.0, "padding": 0.05, "scale": 0.15, "position": "upperLeft" }, { "uid": "9c50cff5ab16c4aec0bcb03c44e28119", "size": 207710, "height": 626, "width": 1108, "created": "2020-07-29T00:16:46.735377Z", "downloadedFrom": "https://company.com/logo.png", "name": "internal training videos", "opacity": 1.0, "padding": 0.05, "scale": 0.15, "position": "center" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Delete a watermark profile
To delete a watermark profile that you created:
curl -X DELETE -H 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/watermarks/$WATERMARKUID
If the operation was successful, it will return a success response:
{ "result": "", "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Limitations
- Once the watermark profile is created, you cannot change its parameters. If you need to edit your watermark profile, please delete it and create a new one.
- Once the watermark is applied to a video, you cannot change the watermark without re-uploading the video to apply a different profile.
- Once the watermark is applied to a video, deleting the watermark profile will not also remove the watermark from the video.
- The maximum file size is 2MiB (2097152 bytes), and only PNG files are supported.