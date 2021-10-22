Simulcasting

Simulcasting lets you forward your live stream to third-party platforms such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live. To begin simulcasting, select an input and add one or more Outputs:

​ Add an Output using the API

Add an Output to start retransmitting live video. You can add or remove Outputs at any time during a broadcast to start and stop retransmitting.

curl -X POST \ --data '{"url": "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2","streamKey": "<redacted>"}' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/live_inputs/ $INPUT_UID /outputs

​Example response:

{ "result" : { "uid" : "6f8339ed45fe87daa8e7f0fe4e4ef776" , "url" : "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2" , "streamKey" : "<redacted>" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ Managing outputs

To get a list of outputs, call the /outputs endpoint:

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/live_inputs/ $INPUT_UID /outputs

To delete an output, make a DELETE request to the /outputs endpoint with the output id:

curl -X DELETE \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/live_inputs/ $INPUT_UID /outputs/ $OUTPUT_UID