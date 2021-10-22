Skip to content
Simulcasting

Simulcasting lets you forward your live stream to third-party platforms such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live. To begin simulcasting, select an input and add one or more Outputs:

Begin simulcasting

Add an Output using the API

Add an Output to start retransmitting live video. You can add or remove Outputs at any time during a broadcast to start and stop retransmitting.

curl -X POST \
--data '{"url": "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2","streamKey": "<redacted>"}' \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID/outputs

​Example response:

{
  "result": {
    "uid": "6f8339ed45fe87daa8e7f0fe4e4ef776",
    "url": "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2",
    "streamKey": "<redacted>"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Managing outputs

To get a list of outputs, call the /outputs endpoint:

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID/outputs

To delete an output, make a DELETE request to the /outputs endpoint with the output id:

curl -X DELETE \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID/outputs/$OUTPUT_UID

If the associated live input is already retransmitting to this output when you make the DELETE request, that output will be disconnected within 30 seconds.