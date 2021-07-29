Fetching bulk analytics

Stream has a GraphQL analytics API that can be used to get bulk analytics for all videos in your account with one HTTP request.

​ Metrics available

Number of views (number of times the video playback has been started)

Time viewed in seconds

Number of video buffering events

Number of times quality level has changed

​ Filters available

There is no limit on number of filters per query.

Video UID

Date/time

Country

Device type

Device operating system

Device browser

Quality level (only for quality level metric)

View analytics is collected only when the Stream player is used. If you use a third party player, view metrics will not appear as part of these metrics.

Docs on this page is in progress. We have provided an example below where you can retrieve time viewed for the videos on your account in a single query. Please refer to Cloudflare GraphQL analytics for HTTP requests External link icon Open external link for further details on how to set up a GraphQL client for testing.

​ Example usage

Here is how you would get the view count and minutes viewed for the videos in your Stream account:

Make a query to https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql External link icon Open external link Include your Cloudflare API token in the headers (see cURL example included on this page) It is important that you change the $ACCOUNT_ID with your account ID and the date range The body of the query should contain the following GraphQL Query:

query { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "$ACCOUNT_ID" } ) { videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_geq : "2020-09-01" date_lt : "2020-09-25" } orderBy : [ uid_ASC ] limit : 1000 ) { count sum { timeViewedMinutes } dimensions { uid } } } } }

Here is the exact cURL request:

curl -- request POST \ -- url https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / graphql \ -- header 'content-type: application/json' \ -- header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ -- data '{"query":"query {

viewer {

accounts(filter:{

accountTag:\"$ACCOUNT_ID\"



}) {

videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(

filter: {

date_geq: \"2020-09-01\"

date_lt: \"2020-09-25\"

}

orderBy:[uid_ASC]

limit: 10000

) {

count

sum {

timeViewedMinutes

}

dimensions{

uid

}

}

}

}

}



"}'

The response will look something like below. Things to remember:

Each object inside videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups represents one video

uid property represents the video uid

count property shows the view count for one video during the specified date range

timeViewedMinutes property shows the minutes viewed per video during the specified date range

If a video did not have views in the date range specified, it will NOT be included in the response

{ "data" : { "viewer" : { "accounts" : [ { "videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups" : [ { "count" : 5 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "35f58cd097b40b1264124d9easbd62249" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 0 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "39a24fb20aa2617a483582f5ggb6b0d5e9" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 0 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "5646153f8dea17f44dss542a42e76cfd04" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 0 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "6cc90238ffd28e1861ba2aaf1030f6d4db" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 1 } } , { "count" : 2 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "764254b444dss68c63702e8545536dfb422" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 1225 } } , { "count" : 1 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "a8d47920ds8c6e8d1cgffc425e6c9120ef76" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 2 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "cc707cacc9bc86cb8fbab0021d749389" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 1 } } , { "count" : 1 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "e81376fee97b3115dc1c3f82fb2be79e" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 241 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "fcfa5c97795ba90251cbbae1880a0e18" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 101 } } ] } ] } } , "errors" : null }

GraphQL API supports seek pagination: using filters, you can specify the last video UID so the response only includes data for videos after the last video UID.

The query below will return data for 2 videos that follow video id 5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd :

query { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "6c04ee5623f70a112c8f488e4c7a2409" } ) { videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_geq : "2020-09-01" date_lt : "2020-09-25" uid_gt : "5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd" } orderBy : [ uid_ASC ] limit : 2 ) { count sum { timeViewedMinutes } dimensions { uid } } } } }

Here are the steps to implementing pagination:

Call the first query without uid_gt filter to get the first set of videos Grab the last video ID from the response from the first query Call next query by specifying uid_gt property and set it to the last video ID. This will return the next set of videos