Fetching bulk analytics

Stream has a GraphQL analytics API that can be used to get bulk analytics for all videos in your account with one HTTP request.

Metrics available

  • Number of views (number of times the video playback has been started)
  • Time viewed in seconds
  • Number of video buffering events
  • Number of times quality level has changed

Filters available

There is no limit on number of filters per query.

  • Video UID
  • Date/time
  • Country
  • Device type
  • Device operating system
  • Device browser
  • Quality level (only for quality level metric)

Example usage

Here is how you would get the view count and minutes viewed for the videos in your Stream account:

  1. Make a query to https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql
  2. Include your Cloudflare API token in the headers (see cURL example included on this page)
  3. It is important that you change the $ACCOUNT_ID with your account ID and the date range
  4. The body of the query should contain the following GraphQL Query:
query {  viewer {    accounts(filter:{      accountTag:"$ACCOUNT_ID"
    }) {      videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(        filter: {          date_geq: "2020-09-01"          date_lt: "2020-09-25"        }        orderBy:[uid_ASC]        limit: 1000      ) {        count        sum {          timeViewedMinutes        }        dimensions{          uid        }      }    }  }}

Here is the exact cURL request:

curl --request POST \--url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \--header 'content-type: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \--data '{"query":"query {\n  viewer {\n    accounts(filter:{\n      accountTag:\"$ACCOUNT_ID\"\n\n    }) {\n      videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(\n        filter: {\n          date_geq: \"2020-09-01\"\n          date_lt: \"2020-09-25\"\n        }\n        orderBy:[uid_ASC]\n        limit: 10000\n      ) {\n        count\n        sum {\n          timeViewedMinutes\n        }\n        dimensions{\n          uid\n        }\n      }\n    }\n  }\n}\n\n"}'

Response:

The response will look something like below. Things to remember:

  • Each object inside videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups represents one video
  • uid property represents the video uid
  • count property shows the view count for one video during the specified date range
  • timeViewedMinutes property shows the minutes viewed per video during the specified date range
  • If a video did not have views in the date range specified, it will NOT be included in the response
{  "data": {    "viewer": {      "accounts": [        {          "videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups": [            {              "count": 5,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "35f58cd097b40b1264124d9easbd62249"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 0              }            },            {              "count": 0,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "39a24fb20aa2617a483582f5ggb6b0d5e9"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 0              }            },            {              "count": 0,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "5646153f8dea17f44dss542a42e76cfd04"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 0              }            },            {              "count": 0,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "6cc90238ffd28e1861ba2aaf1030f6d4db"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 1              }            },            {              "count": 2,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "764254b444dss68c63702e8545536dfb422"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 1225              }            },            {              "count": 1,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "a8d47920ds8c6e8d1cgffc425e6c9120ef76"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 0              }            },            {              "count": 2,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "cc707cacc9bc86cb8fbab0021d749389"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 1              }            },            {              "count": 1,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "e81376fee97b3115dc1c3f82fb2be79e"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 0              }            },            {              "count": 241,              "dimensions": {                "uid": "fcfa5c97795ba90251cbbae1880a0e18"              },              "sum": {                "timeViewedMinutes": 101              }            }          ]        }      ]    }  },  "errors": null}

Pagination

GraphQL API supports seek pagination: using filters, you can specify the last video UID so the response only includes data for videos after the last video UID.

The query below will return data for 2 videos that follow video id 5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd:

query {  viewer {    accounts(filter:{      accountTag:"6c04ee5623f70a112c8f488e4c7a2409"
    }) {      videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(        filter: {          date_geq: "2020-09-01"          date_lt: "2020-09-25"          uid_gt:"5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd"        }        orderBy:[uid_ASC]        limit: 2      ) {        count        sum {          timeViewedMinutes        }        dimensions{          uid        }      }    }  }}

Here are the steps to implementing pagination:

  1. Call the first query without uid_gt filter to get the first set of videos
  2. Grab the last video ID from the response from the first query
  3. Call next query by specifying uid_gt property and set it to the last video ID. This will return the next set of videos

Limitations

  • Only Cloudflare API keys, not API tokens can be used with the Stream GraphQL API for now
  • Maximum query interval in a single query is 31 days
  • Maximum data retention period is 90 days