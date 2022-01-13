Getting Live Webhooks

Stream Live supports webhooks that notify your service when an Input connects or disconnects to Stream Live.

​ Example Webhook Payload

The webhook payload will look similar to this:

{ "name" : "Live Webhook Test" , "text" : "Notification type: Stream Live Input

Input ID: eb222fcca08eeb1ae84c981ebe8aeeb6

Event type: live_input.disconnected

Updated at: 2022-01-13T11:43:41.855717910Z" , "data" : { "notification_name" : "Stream Live Input" , "input_id" : "eb222fcca08eeb1ae84c981ebe8aeeb6" , "event_type" : "live_input.disconnected" , "updated_at" : "2022-01-13T11:43:41.855717910Z" } , "ts" : 1642074233 }

The event_type property of the data object will either be live_input.connected or live_input.disconnected .

Log in to your Cloudflare account and click Notifications.