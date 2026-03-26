Note New resource alerts require a Business plan or higher. Code change and malicious resource alerts require an Enterprise plan with a paid add-on. For details, refer to Alert types.

Once you have activated client-side security's resource monitoring, you can set up one or more alerts informing you of relevant client-side changes on your zones.

You can configure unscoped or scoped alerts:

Unscoped alert : An alert configured for all zones in your Cloudflare account. Unscoped alerts are triggered either daily, hourly, or immediately, depending on the alert type.

Scoped alert: An alert scoped to one or more zones. You must configure content security rules for the zones you select to receive any notifications. Scoped alerts are triggered immediately. Rule violations will not trigger an alert. For more information, refer to Scoped alerts.

For alerts sent at regular intervals, you might experience a delay between adding a new script and receiving an alert.

For instructions on configuring alerts, refer to Configure an alert.

Scoped alerts

Note Applies to Enterprise customers with a paid add-on.

If you have configured content security rules in a zone, you can filter alert notifications according to those rules. These alerts are called scoped alerts.

When you create a scoped alert using the Policies of these zones alert filter, you will only receive the most relevant notifications based on the rules you configured.

For each scoped alert, Cloudflare does the following:

Check which content security rules are enabled in a zone, either in allow or in log mode. For every enabled rule, compare the URL of the new or changed resource against the allowed sources in the rule. If the resource is allowed by the rule, check if the new or modified resource should trigger the current alert. If the alert should trigger, send an alert notification to the configured destinations.

When you create a scoped alert you will not receive notifications for resources that are not allowed by a policy (either in allow or in log mode). These are rule violations that you can review in the dashboard, through GraphQL, or via Logpush.

Note You will not receive notifications for a scoped alert in the following cases: No configured content security rules in the zone

Content security rule is not enabled

For unscoped alerts, you will receive alerts for resources detected in all your zones, and you may receive alerts about resources that violate your configured content security rules.