List and view rulesets

​ List existing rulesets

Returns the list of existing rulesets at the account level or at the zone level.

Account-level endpoint GET /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets

Zone-level endpoint GET /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets

The result includes rulesets across all phases at a given level (account or zone). The phase field in each result element indicates the phase where that ruleset is defined.

Also, the list of rulesets at the zone level includes the account-level rulesets you may want to deploy to the specified zone.

Important Not all zone-level phases support all types of rulesets, even if they are presented in the list returned by this API method. Check the documentation for each Cloudflare product for more information on which ruleset types are allowed in that product’s supported phases.

The result does not include the list of rules in the ruleset. Check View a specific version of a ruleset to learn how to obtain the list of rules.

Request curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets"

Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "{phase-ruleset-id}" , "name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" , "description" : "" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "5" , "last_updated" : "2021-03-18T18:30:08.122758Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ View a specific ruleset

Returns the properties of the most recent version of a specific ruleset.

Account-level endpoint GET /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id }

Zone-level endpoint GET /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id }

Important Note: You can only use the zone-level endpoint for zone-level phase entry points, that is, entry points where kind is set to zone .

You can also use the following specific endpoints for viewing the ruleset of a phase entry point:

Account-level phase endpoint GET /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint

Zone-level phase endpoint GET /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint

Returns the ruleset with the specified Ruleset ID.

The API returns a 404 HTTP Status Code under these conditions:

When a ruleset cannot be found.

When the specified ruleset is not a Managed Ruleset the calling account is entitled to execute.

Request curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}"

Response { "result" : { "id" : "{ruleset-id}" , "name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" , "description" : "Executes a Managed Ruleset." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "3" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{rule-id}" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "execute" , "expression" : "true" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" } , "last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ List all versions of a ruleset

Returns a list of all the versions of a ruleset.

For Managed Rulesets, this method returns a list with one item with the information about the most recent version of the ruleset.

Account-level endpoint GET /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /versions

Zone-level endpoint GET /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /versions

The result contains the ruleset properties of each version, but it does not include the list of rules. Check View a specific version of a ruleset to get this information.

You can also use the following specific endpoints to obtain all the versions of a phase entry point:

Account-level phase endpoint GET /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint/versions

Zone-level phase endpoint GET /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint/versions

When the specified phase entry point ruleset does not exist, this API method returns an empty array in the result field.

Request curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions"

Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "{ruleset-id}" , "name" : "Zone Ruleset 1" , "description" : "" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "1" , "last_updated" : "2021-02-17T11:15:13.128705Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed" } , { "id" : "{ruleset-id}" , "name" : "Zone Ruleset 1" , "description" : "" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "last_updated" : "2021-02-17T11:24:06.869326Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ View a specific version of a ruleset

Returns the configuration of a specific version of a ruleset, including its rules.

You can view the rules in all the versions of a custom ruleset. However, you can only view the rules of the latest version of a Managed Ruleset.

Account-level endpoint GET /account/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /versions/ { version-number }

Zone-level endpoint GET /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /versions/ { version-number }

You can also use the following endpoints for viewing a specific version of a phase entry point:

Account-level phase endpoint GET /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint/versions/ { version-number }

Zone-level phase endpoint GET /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint/versions/ { version-number }

When the specified phase entry point ruleset does not exist, this API method returns a 404 HTTP Status Code.

Request curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/{version-number}"

Response { "result" : { "id" : "{ruleset-id}" , "name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" , "description" : "Executes a Managed Ruleset." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "3" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{rule-id}" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "execute" , "expression" : "true" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" } , "last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Note When you view a specific version of a Managed Ruleset, each rule listed in the result can have one or more associated categories/tags, and it will not contain an expression.

​ List rules in a Managed Ruleset with a specific tag

Returns a list of all the rules in a Managed Ruleset with a specific tag.

GET /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { managed-ruleset-id } / { version-number } /by_tag/ { tag-name }

Request curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/2/by_tag/wordpress"