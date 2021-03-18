List and view rulesets
- List existing rulesets
- View a specific ruleset
- List all versions of a ruleset
- View a specific version of a ruleset
- List rules in a Managed Ruleset with a specific tag
List existing rulesets
Returns the list of existing rulesets at the account level or at the zone level.
Account-level endpoint
GET /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets
Zone-level endpoint
GET /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets
The result includes rulesets across all phases at a given level (account or zone). The
phase field in each result element indicates the phase where that ruleset is defined.
Also, the list of rulesets at the zone level includes the account-level rulesets you may want to deploy to the specified zone.
The result does not include the list of rules in the ruleset. Check View a specific version of a ruleset to learn how to obtain the list of rules.
Example
Request
curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets"
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "{phase-ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "", "kind": "zone", "version": "5", "last_updated": "2021-03-18T18:30:08.122758Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
View a specific ruleset
Returns the properties of the most recent version of a specific ruleset.
Account-level endpoint
GET /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
Zone-level endpoint
GET /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
You can also use the following specific endpoints for viewing the ruleset of a phase entry point:
Account-level phase endpoint
GET /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint
Zone-level phase endpoint
GET /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint
Returns the ruleset with the specified Ruleset ID.
The API returns a 404 HTTP Status Code under these conditions:
- When a ruleset cannot be found.
- When the specified ruleset is not a Managed Ruleset the calling account is entitled to execute.
Example
Request
curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}"
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "Executes a Managed Ruleset.", "kind": "zone", "version": "3", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id}", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" }, "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
List all versions of a ruleset
Returns a list of all the versions of a ruleset.
For Managed Rulesets, this method returns a list with one item with the information about the most recent version of the ruleset.
Account-level endpoint
GET /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions
Zone-level endpoint
GET /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions
The result contains the ruleset properties of each version, but it does not include the list of rules. Check View a specific version of a ruleset to get this information.
You can also use the following specific endpoints to obtain all the versions of a phase entry point:
Account-level phase endpoint
GET /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint/versions
Zone-level phase endpoint
GET /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint/versions
When the specified phase entry point ruleset does not exist, this API method returns an empty array in the
result field.
Example
Request
curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions"
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone Ruleset 1", "description": "", "kind": "zone", "version": "1", "last_updated": "2021-02-17T11:15:13.128705Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone Ruleset 1", "description": "", "kind": "zone", "version": "2", "last_updated": "2021-02-17T11:24:06.869326Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
View a specific version of a ruleset
Returns the configuration of a specific version of a ruleset, including its rules.
You can view the rules in all the versions of a custom ruleset. However, you can only view the rules of the latest version of a Managed Ruleset.
Account-level endpoint
GET /account/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/{version-number}
Zone-level endpoint
GET /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/{version-number}
You can also use the following endpoints for viewing a specific version of a phase entry point:
Account-level phase endpoint
GET /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint/versions/{version-number}
Zone-level phase endpoint
GET /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint/versions/{version-number}
When the specified phase entry point ruleset does not exist, this API method returns a 404 HTTP Status Code.
Example
Request
curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/{version-number}"
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "Executes a Managed Ruleset.", "kind": "zone", "version": "3", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id}", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" }, "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
List rules in a Managed Ruleset with a specific tag
Returns a list of all the rules in a Managed Ruleset with a specific tag.
GET /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{managed-ruleset-id}/{version-number}/by_tag/{tag-name}
Example
Request
curl -X GET \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/2/by_tag/wordpress"
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}", "name": "Cloudflare Managed Ruleset", "description": "Managed Ruleset created by Cloudflare", "kind": "managed", "version": "4", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id-1}", "version": "3", "action": "log", "categories": [ "cve-2014-5265", "cve-2014-5266", "cve-2014-5267", "dos", "drupal", "wordpress" ], "description": "Drupal, Wordpress - DoS - XMLRPC - CVE:CVE-2014-5265, CVE:CVE-2014-5266, CVE:CVE-2014-5267", "last_updated": "2021-03-19T16:54:32.942986Z", "ref": "{rule-ref-1}", "enabled": true }, { "id": "{rule-id-2}", "version": "3", "action": "block", "categories": [ "broken-access-control", "cve-2018-12895", "wordpress" ], "description": "Wordpress - Broken Access Control - CVE:CVE-2018-12895", "last_updated": "2021-03-19T16:54:32.942986Z", "ref": "{rule-ref-2}", "enabled": true }, // (...) ], "last_updated": "2021-03-19T16:54:32.942986Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}