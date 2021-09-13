Override a Managed Ruleset

You cannot add or remove rules from a Managed Ruleset, but you can customize its behavior by overriding it at deployment. When you override a ruleset you specify changes to be executed on top of the default configuration. These changes take precedence over the ruleset's default behavior.

For example, if you want to test a ruleset before enforcing it, you may want to execute a Managed Ruleset with all rules set to log instead of their default actions. To accomplish this, override the configured behavior of the Managed Ruleset at the ruleset level, so that each rule uses the Log action.

​ Working with overrides

You can override a ruleset at three levels:

Ruleset overrides apply to all rules in the executed ruleset.

apply to all rules in the executed ruleset. Tag overrides apply to all rules with a specific tag. For example, use a tag override to customize the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset so all rules with the wordpress tag are set to Block. If multiple tags have overrides and if a given rule has more than one of these tags, the tag overrides order determines the behavior. For rules tagged with multiple overridden tags, the last tag's overrides apply.

apply to all rules with a specific tag. For example, use a tag override to customize the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset so all rules with the tag are set to Block. If multiple tags have overrides and if a given rule has more than one of these tags, the tag overrides order determines the behavior. For rules tagged with multiple overridden tags, the last tag's overrides apply. Rule overrides apply to specific rules in a Managed Ruleset, referenced by their Rule ID.

To apply an override for a Managed Ruleset:

Call the Update ruleset method on your account-level phase entry point.

method on your account-level phase entry point. Specify the overrides in the action_parameters of the rule that executes your Managed Ruleset.

"action_parameters" : { "id" : "{ruleset-id}" , "overrides" : { "property-to-modify" : "value" , "property-to-modify" : "value" , "categories" : [ { "category" : "{tag-name}" , "property-to-modify" : "value" , "property-to-modify" : "value" } ] , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{rule-id}" , "property-to-modify" : "value" , "property-to-modify" : "value" } ] } }

Specific overrides take precedence over more general ones, and rule overrides take precedence over tag overrides, which take precedence over ruleset overrides.

You can override the following rule properties:

"action" ( "block" , "challenge" , "log" )

( , , ) "enabled" ( true , false )

Note Some Managed Rulesets may have additional override requirements, or they may allow you to override other rule properties. Check each Cloudflare product’s documentation for details.

The following request adds a rule that executes a Managed Ruleset in the http_request_firewall_managed phase and defines a ruleset override to execute the log action for all rules in that ruleset.

Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset with overrides in a phase at the zone level curl -X PUT \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \ -d ' { "description" : "Managed rule behavior set to log action" , "rules" : [ { "action" : "execute" , "expression" : "true" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" , "overrides" : { "action" : "log" , "enabled" : true } } } ] } '

Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset with overrides in a phase at the account level curl -X PUT \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \ -d ' { "description" : "Managed rule behavior set to log action" , "rules" : [ { "action" : "execute" , "expression" : "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" , "overrides" : { "action" : "log" , "enabled" : true } } } ] } '

For additional examples of configuring overrides, see Workflow examples.