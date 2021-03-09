Create a custom ruleset

The following POST request creates a new custom ruleset. Set the kind field to custom and specify the name of the phase where you want to create the custom ruleset in the phase field.

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \ -d ' { "name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" , "description" : "My First Custom Ruleset" , "kind" : "custom" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" } '

The response includes the ruleset ID of the new custom ruleset in the id field:

Response { "result" : { "id" : "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10" , "name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" , "description" : "My First Custom Ruleset" , "kind" : "custom" , "version" : "1" , "last_updated" : "2021-03-09T10:27:30.636197Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

You can include a list of rules in the custom ruleset creation request. However, if you have not added any rules, see how to add rules to a custom ruleset.