Create a custom ruleset
The following
POST request creates a new custom ruleset. Set the
kind field to
custom and specify the name of the phase where you want to create the custom ruleset in the
phase field.
Request
curl -X POST \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \-d '{ "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My First Custom Ruleset", "kind": "custom", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"}'
The response includes the ruleset ID of the new custom ruleset in the
id field:
Response
{ "result": { "id": "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10", "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My First Custom Ruleset", "kind": "custom", "version": "1", "last_updated": "2021-03-09T10:27:30.636197Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
You can include a list of rules in the custom ruleset creation request. However, if you have not added any rules, see how to add rules to a custom ruleset.