Ruleset Engine
Ruleset Engine
Create a custom ruleset

The following POST request creates a new custom ruleset. Set the kind field to custom and specify the name of the phase where you want to create the custom ruleset in the phase field.

Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \
-d '{
  "name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
  "description": "My First Custom Ruleset",
  "kind": "custom",
  "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
}'

The response includes the ruleset ID of the new custom ruleset in the id field:

Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10",
    "name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
    "description": "My First Custom Ruleset",
    "kind": "custom",
    "version": "1",
    "last_updated": "2021-03-09T10:27:30.636197Z",
    "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

You can include a list of rules in the custom ruleset creation request. However, if you have not added any rules, see how to add rules to a custom ruleset.