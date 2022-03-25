Plans

If you are a Magic Transit or Magic WAN user, you are automatically provided with a standard list of Magic Firewall features. For additional features available for purchase, refer to the list of advanced features below.

​​ Standard features

Filtering rules based on protocol, port, IP addresses, packet length, and bit field match

Fast propagation of rule changes in <500ms

Single dashboard to manage firewall and network configuration

Programmable API for automated deployment and management — compatible with infrastructure-as-code platforms like Terraform

Traffic analytics per rule in the dashboard and using the GraphQL API

Integration with Magic WAN network-as-a-service

Included DDoS protection with Magic Transit

​​ Advanced features

All standard features are included with the purchase of the advanced features below.