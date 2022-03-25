Plans
If you are a Magic Transit or Magic WAN user, you are automatically provided with a standard list of Magic Firewall features. For additional features available for purchase, refer to the list of advanced features below.
Standard features
- Filtering rules based on protocol, port, IP addresses, packet length, and bit field match
- Fast propagation of rule changes in <500ms
- Single dashboard to manage firewall and network configuration
- Programmable API for automated deployment and management — compatible with infrastructure-as-code platforms like Terraform
- Traffic analytics per rule in the dashboard and using the GraphQL API
- Integration with Magic WAN network-as-a-service
- Included DDoS protection with Magic Transit
Advanced features
All standard features are included with the purchase of the advanced features below.
- Customizable IP lists
- Managed threat intelligence IP lists (Malware, Botnet, Anonymizer)
- Geoblocking based on user location by country
- Packet captures on demand for network troubleshooting
- Protocol validation rules to inspect traffic validity and enforce a positive security model
- Optional upgrade to full stateful Secure Web Gateway using Cloudflare Zero Trust for outbound Internet traffic