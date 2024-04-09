Microsoft Azure

This tutorial provides information on how to connect Cloudflare Magic WAN to your Azure Virtual Network, using the Azure Virtual Network Gateway.

You will need to have an existing Resource group, Virtual Network, and Virtual Machine created in your Azure account. Refer to Microsoft’s documentation External link icon Open external link to learn more on how to create these.

​​ Configure Azure

​​ 1. Create a Gateway subnet

You should already have a virtual network created with a subnet assigned to it. The next step is to create a Gateway subnet that Azure will use for addressing services related to Azure’s Virtual Network Gateway.

Go to your Virtual Network > Subnets. Select Gateway subnet. Configure the subnet address range. The gateway subnet must be contained by the address space of the virtual network, and have a subnet mask of /27 or greater. Make sure all other settings are set to None.

​​ 2. Create a Virtual Network Gateway

The Virtual Network Gateway gateway (VNG) is used to form the tunnel to the devices on your premises.

Create a Virtual Network Gateway (VNG). Create a new public IP address or use an existing IP. Take note of the public IP address assigned to the VNG as this will be the Customer endpoint for Magic WAN’s IPsec tunnels configuration. Select the resource group and VNET you have already created. In Configuration, disable Active-active mode and Gateway Private IPs. Select Create.

​​ 3. Create a Local Network Gateway

The local network gateway typically refers to your on-premises location. In this case, the local gateway will represent the Cloudflare side of the connection.

Create a new local network gateway. In Endpoint, select IP address and enter the Cloudflare endpoint address. In Address space, specify the address range of any subnets you wish to access remotely via the Magic WAN connection. For example, if you want to reach a network with an IP range of 192.168.1.0/24 , and this network is connected to your Magic WAN tenet, you would add 192.168.1.0/24 to the local network gateway address space. Go to the Advanced tab > BGP settings, and make sure you select No.

​​ 4. Create an IPsec VPN connection

Choose the following settings when creating your VPN connection:

Virtual network gateway: Select the VNG you have created in step 2. Local network gateway: Select the local network gateway created in step 3. Use Azure Private IP Address: Disabled BGP: Disabled IPsec / IKE policy: Custom IKE Phase 1 Encryption: GCMAES256 or AES256 Integrity/PRF: SHA256 DH Group: DHGroup14 IKE Phase 2(IPsec) IPsec Encryption: GCMAES256 or AES256 IPsec Integrity: SHA256 PFS Group: PFS2048 IPsec SA lifetime in KiloBytes: 0 IPsec SA lifetime in seconds: 27000 Use policy based traffic selector: Disable DPD timeout in seconds: 45 Connection mode: Default Use custom traffic selectors: Disabled After the connection is created, select Settings > Authentication, and input your PSK (this will need to match the PSK used by the Magic WAN configuration).

​​ 5. Configure route table

The route table for your virtual network needs to be updated with routes for the destination subnets that are reachable via Magic WAN.

Navigate to the route table associated with the subnet bound to your virtual network. Add routes for the destination prefixes of the networks behind Magic WAN. For example, 192.168.1.0/24 . Set Next hop to Virtual Network gateway. If you want all traffic to be sent to Magic WAN via VNG, you can replace step 2 with a Default route instead 0.0.0.0/0 .

​​ 6. (Optional) Route Internet traffic to Magic WAN

Magic WAN customers with the Gateway upgrade enabled can choose to route outbound Internet traffic to Cloudflare Gateway instead of using the Azure Internet gateway. The below steps are required (setting a default route alone is not enough) and will need to be configured via Azure CLI/PowerShell.

Configure the variables. LocalGateway corresponds to the local network name. VirtualGateway is the Virtual Network Gateway. You will have to do this for both your sites:

PS C:\home\user_name> $LocalGateway = Get-AzLocalNetworkGateway - Name "Your_local_NW_gateway" - ResourceGroupName "YOUR_VM_RESOURCE_GROUP" PS C:\homeuser_name> $VirtualGateway = Get-AzVirtualNetworkGateway - Name "Your_VNG" - ResourceGroupName "azure-vm-nour_group"

Run the command to set the default site External link icon Open external link for the virtual network gateway. You will have to do this step for both sites, so that both VMs can reach the Internet if needed:

PS C:\home\user_name> Set-AzVirtualNetworkGatewayDefaultSite - GatewayDefaultSite $LocalGateway - VirtualNetworkGateway $VirtualGateway

​​ Install Cloudflare Zero Trust CA Certificate

If you opt to route all Internet bound traffic through Magic WAN and want to take advantage of HTTPS TLS decryption, it will be necessary to install and trust the Cloudflare Zero Trust root CA certificate on your user’s devices. You can either install the certificate provided by Cloudflare (default option), or generate your own custom certificate and upload it to Cloudflare.

More details on how to install the root CA certificate can be found in User-side certificates in the Cloudflare Zero Trust documentation.

Once the root CA certificate is installed, open a web browser or use curl to validate Internet connectivity:

curl https://ipinfo.io { "ip" : "104.xxx.xxx.225" , "city" : "Reston" , "region" : "Virginia" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "xx.xxxx,-xx.xxxx" , "org" : "AS13335 Cloudflare, Inc." , "postal" : "20190" , "timezone" : "America/New_York" , "readme" : "https://ipinfo.io/missingauth" }

ICMP (ping/traceroute) will work to remote Magic WAN sites, but is not forwarded to the Internet. Please ensure you validate connectivity via HTTP.

​​ Configure Magic WAN

Create an IPsec tunnel in the Cloudflare dashboard. For each tunnel, make sure that you have the following settings: Interface address: A 31-bit (recommended) or 30-bit subnet ( /31 or /30 in CIDR notation) supporting two hosts, one for each side of the tunnel. Refer to Tunnel endpoints for more details. Customer endpoint: The Public IP associated with your Azure VNG. For example, 40.xxx.xxx.xxx . Health check direction: Leave default option. This will be configured later in Tunnel Health Checks . Cloudflare endpoint: Use the Cloudflare Anycast address you have received from your account team. This will also be the IP address corresponding to the Local Network Gateway in Azure. For example, 162.xxx.xxx.xxx . Add pre-shared key later: Select this option to create a PSK that will be used later in Azure. Replay protection: Enable. Create static routes for your Azure Virtual Network subnets, specifying the newly created tunnel as the next hop.

Once you have determined that connectivity has been established, Cloudflare recommends you disable anti-replay protection for the Azure Virtual Network Gateway site-to-site VPN connection. This can be accomplished through Microsoft Azure API.

Determine the API token via PowerShell:

PS C:\home\user_name> Get-AzAccessToken Token: eyJ0e<REDACTED>AH-PdSPg ExpiresOn : 04/08/2024 23:32:47 + 00:00 Type : Bearer TenantId : xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx UserId : user@domain . com

Issue the API call to display the details of the site-to-site VPN Connection associated with the Azure Virtual Network Gateway ( GET request):

curl --location 'https://management.azure.com/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}?api-version=2022-05-01' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer eyJ0e<REDACTED>AH-PdSPg'

Copy/paste the entire response into a text editor:

{ "name" : "{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}" , "id" : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}" , "etag" : "W/\"xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx\"" , "type" : "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways" , "location" : "eastus" } , "properties" : { "provisioningState" : "Succeeded" , "resourceGuid" : "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" , "packetCaptureDiagnosticState" : "None" , "enablePrivateIpAddress" : false , "isMigrateToCSES" : false , "ipConfigurations" : [ { "name" : "default" , "id" : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default" , "etag" : "W/\"xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx\"" , "type" : "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/ipConfigurations" , "properties" : { "provisioningState" : "Succeeded" , "privateIPAllocationMethod" : "Dynamic" , "publicIPAddress" : { "id" : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/publicIPAddresses/{{virtualNetworkGatewayPublicIpAddress}}" } , "subnet" : { "id" : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/subnets/GatewaySubnet" } } } ] , "natRules" : [ ] , "virtualNetworkGatewayPolicyGroups" : [ ] , "enableBgpRouteTranslationForNat" : false , "disableIPSecReplayProtection" : false , "sku" : { "name" : "VpnGw2AZ" , "tier" : "VpnGw2AZ" , "capacity" : 2 } , "gatewayType" : "Vpn" , "vpnType" : "RouteBased" , "enableBgp" : false , "activeActive" : false , "bgpSettings" : { "asn" : 65515 , "bgpPeeringAddress" : "172.25.40.30" , "peerWeight" : 0 , "bgpPeeringAddresses" : [ { "ipconfigurationId" : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default" , "defaultBgpIpAddresses" : [ "172.25.40.30" ] , "customBgpIpAddresses" : [ ] , "tunnelIpAddresses" : [ "{{CF ANYCAST IP}}" ] } ] } , "gatewayDefaultSite" : { "id" : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/localNetworkGateways/{{localNetworkGatewayName}}" } , "vpnGatewayGeneration" : "Generation2" , "allowRemoteVnetTraffic" : false , "allowVirtualWanTraffic" : false } }

Locate the line that controls disabling IPsec anti-replay protection, and change it from false to true :

"disableIPSecReplayProtection" : true

Upload the entire response in a subsequent API call ( PUT request):

curl --location --request PUT 'https://management.azure.com/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}?api-version=2022-05-01' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer eyJ0e<REDACTED>AH-PdSPg' \ --data '{ "name": "{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}", "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}", "etag": "W/\"xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx\"", "type": "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways", "location": "eastus" }, "properties": { "provisioningState": "Succeeded", "resourceGuid": "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx", "packetCaptureDiagnosticState": "None", "enablePrivateIpAddress": false, "isMigrateToCSES": false, "ipConfigurations": [ { "name": "default", "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default", "etag": "W/\"xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx\"", "type": "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/ipConfigurations", "properties": { "provisioningState": "Succeeded", "privateIPAllocationMethod": "Dynamic", "publicIPAddress": { "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/publicIPAddresses/{{virtualNetworkGatewayPublicIpAddress}}" }, "subnet": { "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/subnets/GatewaySubnet" } } } ], "natRules": [], "virtualNetworkGatewayPolicyGroups": [], "enableBgpRouteTranslationForNat": false, "disableIPSecReplayProtection": true, "sku": { "name": "VpnGw2AZ", "tier": "VpnGw2AZ", "capacity": 2 }, "gatewayType": "Vpn", "vpnType": "RouteBased", "enableBgp": false, "activeActive": false, "bgpSettings": { "asn": 65515, "bgpPeeringAddress": "172.25.40.30", "peerWeight": 0, "bgpPeeringAddresses": [ { "ipconfigurationId": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default", "defaultBgpIpAddresses": [ "172.25.40.30" ], "customBgpIpAddresses": [], "tunnelIpAddresses": [ "{{CF ANYCAST IP}}" ] } ] }, "gatewayDefaultSite": { "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/localNetworkGateways/{{localNetworkGatewayName}}" }, "vpnGatewayGeneration": "Generation2", "allowRemoteVnetTraffic": false, "allowVirtualWanTraffic": false } } '

Leave the replay protection setting checked in the Cloudflare dashboard, and wait several minutes before validating connectivity again.

​​ Tunnel health checks

Magic WAN uses tunnel health checks to ensure the tunnel is up and running and resources behind the tunnel are reachable. The 172.64.240.252/30 range is reserved for tunnel health checks. You will need to assign an IP within this range to a VM within your Azure VNET that will remain up and respond to the ICMP probes.

​​ Azure configuration

Assign 172.64.240.248/29 as the address space within your virtual network configuration. Note that Cloudflare only uses 172.64.240.252/30 for health checks, but due to Azure’s requirements for VNET address space being /29 or larger (as Azure will reserve some addresses for Azure services) we must specify a /29 . As part of your virtual network, configure 172.64.240.248/29 as a subnet: Subnet address range : 172.64.240.248/29

: Route table: Select the route table that references your virtual network gateway (health checks must be routed through the virtual network gateway to Magic WAN) Create a virtual machine (VM) with a network interface referencing the subnet created in step 2. Since this VM will only need to respond to ICMP health checks, you can use a smaller VM size like Standard B1s (1 vCPU, 1 GiB memory). The dynamic IPv4 address assigned to the NIC should be 172.64.240.252 which is part of the dedicated health check range. Next, update the security rules. If you are using a custom security group, you will need to configure rules to allow the inbound ICMP requests. Health checks will be sourced from the Cloudflare public IP ranges, and the destination will be your configured health checks target that is within 172.64.240.252/30 (for example, 172.64.240.252 ).

​​ Cloudflare configuration