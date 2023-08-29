Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Magic WAN
Magic WAN Connector device information

Magic WAN Connector software is certified for use on the Dell Networking Virtual Edge Platform. It can be purchased with software pre-installed through our partner network for plug-and-play connectivity to Cloudflare One.

​​ Security and other information

  • Cloudflare ensures the Magic WAN Connector device is secure and is not altered via TPM/Secure boot.
  • Connectivity to the Cloudflare global network is secure and all traffic is encrypted through IPsec tunneling.
  • The Magic WAN Connector does not support fail open.
  • Customers have the ability to layer on additional security features/policies that are enforced at the Cloudflare network.