Magic WAN Connector device information
Magic WAN Connector software is certified for use on the Dell Networking Virtual Edge Platform. It can be purchased with software pre-installed through our partner network for plug-and-play connectivity to Cloudflare One.
Security and other information
- Cloudflare ensures the Magic WAN Connector device is secure and is not altered via TPM/Secure boot.
- Connectivity to the Cloudflare global network is secure and all traffic is encrypted through IPsec tunneling.
- The Magic WAN Connector does not support fail open.
- Customers have the ability to layer on additional security features/policies that are enforced at the Cloudflare network.