Monitor your email activity

To access an overview of your account, the total number of emails processed, a breakdown of types of threads detected, and other useful information:

Log in to Zero Trust. ↗ Select Email security.

Under Email security, select Monitoring.

The dashboard will display the following metrics:

Email activity aggregates statistics about emails scanned and dispositions assigned (the number of email flagged due to a detection) within a given timeframe.

To view the live number of email scanned and dispositions scanned, enable Live mode.