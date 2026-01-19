Monitor your email activity
To access an overview of your account, the total number of emails processed, a breakdown of types of threads detected, and other useful information:
- Log in to Zero Trust. ↗
- Select Email security.
Under Email security, select Monitoring.
The dashboard will display the following metrics:
- Email activity
- Disposition evaluation
- Detection details
- Impersonations
- Phish submissions
- Auto-move events
- Detection settings metrics
Email activity aggregates statistics about emails scanned and dispositions assigned (the number of email flagged due to a detection) within a given timeframe.
To view the live number of email scanned and dispositions scanned, enable Live mode.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-