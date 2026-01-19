Enable auto-moves
Now that you have set up your email environment, you can enable auto-move events.
Auto-move events are events where emails are automatically moved to different inboxes based on the disposition assigned to them by Email security.
When you set up auto-moves, you can move messages manually or set up automatic moves to send messages matching certain dispositions to specific folders within a user's mailbox.
You can also enable Post Delivery Response and Phish Submission Response to re-evaluate messages previously delivered against new information gathered by Email security. Scanned emails that were previously delivered and now match this new phishing information will be moved.
