Create an Email security account
To create your Email security account, you will need the alphanumeric string on the URL when logged in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
If you do not have a Cloudflare account, you can create one for free by referring to the Cloudflare sign-up page ↗.
Once you have created your account, your account team will create an Email security account for you.
To establish your tenant, you will need the following information:
- Average monthly inbound message volume
- Number of active email users
- At least one domain
- Admin email address
