Set up Microsoft Graph API
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security > Settings.
- Select Connect an integration, choose Microsoft CASB + EMAIL, then select Select Integration.
- Enable Microsoft Integration:
- Configure policy: Choose how you wannt CASB to access the data from your integration.
- Name integration: Add your integration name, then select Continue.
- Authorize integration:
- Select Authorize. Selecting Authorize will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address.
- Once you enter your email address, select Next.
- After selecting Next, the system will show a dialog box with a list of requested permissions. Select Accept to authorize Email security. Upon authorization, you will be redirected to a page where you can review details and enroll integration.
- Review details: Review your integration details, then:
- Select Complete Email security set up where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves.
- Select Continue to Email security.
