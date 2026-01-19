 Skip to content
Set up Microsoft Graph API

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One.
  2. Select Email security > Settings.
  3. Select Connect an integration, choose Microsoft CASB + EMAIL, then select Select Integration.
  4. Enable Microsoft Integration:
    1. Configure policy: Choose how you wannt CASB to access the data from your integration.
    2. Name integration: Add your integration name, then select Continue.
    3. Authorize integration:
      • Select Authorize. Selecting Authorize will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address.
      • Once you enter your email address, select Next.
      • After selecting Next, the system will show a dialog box with a list of requested permissions. Select Accept to authorize Email security. Upon authorization, you will be redirected to a page where you can review details and enroll integration.
    4. Review details: Review your integration details, then:
      • Select Complete Email security set up where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves.
      • Select Continue to Email security.