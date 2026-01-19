PhishGuard serves as an extension of your Security Operations team with dedicated Email security technical resources providing real-time monitoring of your email environment. The Active Defense Service provides:

Customized notification and responses for fraud and insider threats.

Reclassification of messages if the disposition is incorrect.

PhishGuard monitors and reviews Suspicious email traffic.

Quarantine and auto-move of identified threats.

Tailored threat hunting for your email environment.

Custom detections.

As a PhishGuard customer, the following service offerings should be enabled:

Escalation contacts must be configured in the Email security dashboard: This allows for email reports to be delivered regarding high risk items identified and responded to by the team.

Auto-moves should be enabled and configured for quarantine of identified items: Malicious should be prioritized, but configuring Spam for a move to junk/trash or even soft delete may also be highly useful to the client.

Refer to the PhishGuard documentation to learn more about this add-on service.