Manage your active directory
Directories are folders to store user data. Email security allows you to manage directories from the Cloudflare dashboard.
To manage your Microsoft 365 directory:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Directories.
- Under Directory name, select MS directory.
- From here, you can manage Groups or Users directories.
To manage your Google Workspace Directory:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Directories.
- Under Directory name, select Google Workspace Directory.
- From here, you can manage Groups or Users directories.
Email security allows you to view and manage your groups directory and their impersonation registry. When a group is added to the registry, all members are registered by default.
To manage your group directory, select your directory, then select the Groups tab.
To add a single group to the registry:
- Select the group name you want to add.
- Select the three dots > Add to registry.
To add multiple groups to the registry at once:
- Select the group names you want to add to the registry.
- Select the Action dropdown list.
- Select Add to registry.
In addition, Email security allows you to:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-