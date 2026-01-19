Manage your active directory

Directories are folders to store user data. Email security allows you to manage directories from the Cloudflare dashboard.

Manage your Microsoft 365 directory

To manage your Microsoft 365 directory:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email security. Select Directories. Under Directory name, select MS directory. From here, you can manage Groups or Users directories.

Manage your Google Workspace directory

To manage your Google Workspace Directory:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email security. Select Directories. Under Directory name, select Google Workspace Directory. From here, you can manage Groups or Users directories.

Email security allows you to view and manage your groups directory and their impersonation registry. When a group is added to the registry, all members are registered by default.

To manage your group directory, select your directory, then select the Groups tab.

To add a single group to the registry:

Select the group name you want to add. Select the three dots > Add to registry.

To add multiple groups to the registry at once:

Select the group names you want to add to the registry. Select the Action dropdown list. Select Add to registry.

In addition, Email security allows you to: