What is Email security?

Despite email's importance as a communication method, security and privacy were not built into the The Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) protocol. As a result, email is a major attack vector.

Email security is the process of preventing email-based cyber attacks and unwanted communications. It spans protecting inboxes from takeover, protecting domains from spoofing, stopping phishing attacks, preventing fraud, blocking malware delivery, and filtering spam.