What is Email security?
Despite email's importance as a communication method, security and privacy were not built into the The Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) protocol ↗. As a result, email is a major attack vector.
Email security is the process of preventing email-based ↗ cyber attacks and unwanted communications. It spans protecting inboxes from takeover, protecting domains from spoofing ↗, stopping phishing attacks ↗, preventing fraud, blocking malware ↗ delivery, and filtering spam ↗.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-