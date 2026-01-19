Report phish
Before deploying Email security to production, you will have to consider reporting any phishing attacks, evaluating which disposition to assign a specific message, and using different screen criteria to search through your inbox.
PhishNet is an add-in button that helps users to submit phish samples missed by Email security detection.
To set up PhishNet Microsoft 365:
- Log in to the Microsoft admin panel. Go to Microsoft 365 admin center > Settings > Integrated Apps.
- Select Upload custom apps.
- Choose Provide link to manifest file and paste the following URL:
- Verify and complete the wizard.
To set up PhishNet for Google Workspace:
- Log in to the Google Workspace Marketplace using an administrator account.
- Select Admin intall to install Cloudflare PhishNet.
Refer to Set up PhishNet for Google Workspace for more information.
