Report phish

Before deploying Email security to production, you will have to consider reporting any phishing attacks, evaluating which disposition to assign a specific message, and using different screen criteria to search through your inbox.

PhishNet is an add-in button that helps users to submit phish samples missed by Email security detection.

PhishNet for Microsoft 365

To set up PhishNet Microsoft 365:

Log in to the Microsoft admin panel. Go to Microsoft 365 admin center > Settings > Integrated Apps. Select Upload custom apps. Choose Provide link to manifest file and paste the following URL:

https://phishnet-o365.area1cloudflare-webapps.workers.dev?clientId=ODcxNDA0MjMyNDM3NTA4NjQwNDk1Mzc3MDIxNzE0OTcxNTg0Njk5NDEyOTE2NDU5ODQyNjU5NzYzNjYyNDQ3NjEwMzIxODEyMDk1NQ

Verify and complete the wizard.

PhishNet for Google Workspace

To set up PhishNet for Google Workspace:

Log in to the Google Workspace Marketplace using an administrator account. Select Admin intall to install Cloudflare PhishNet.

Refer to Set up PhishNet for Google Workspace for more information.