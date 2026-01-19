Deployment models
Email security offers multiple deployment models:
- API for Microsoft 365 users.
- BCC for Google Workspace users.
- MX/Inline for all email providers.
When you choose the API deployment, Email security can both scan and take actions on emails after they have reached a user's inbox.
If you are a Google Workspace user, you can enable Email security via BCC setup. Email security scans a copy of your email after it lands in your inbox.
With MX/Inline, Email security scans your email before they land in your inbox, giving you the highest level of protection.
Refer to Before you begin for a comprehensive comparison of each deployment method, and Understanding Email Security Deployments to learn about each deployment method.
