Deployment models

Email security offers multiple deployment models:

  • API for Microsoft 365 users.
  • BCC for Google Workspace users.
  • MX/Inline for all email providers.

When you choose the API deployment, Email security can both scan and take actions on emails after they have reached a user's inbox.

If you are a Google Workspace user, you can enable Email security via BCC setup. Email security scans a copy of your email after it lands in your inbox.

Google Workspace BCC deployment diagram

With MX/Inline, Email security scans your email before they land in your inbox, giving you the highest level of protection.

Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace MX/Inline

Refer to Before you begin for a comprehensive comparison of each deployment method, and Understanding Email Security Deployments to learn about each deployment method.