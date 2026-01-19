Email dispositions

Email security returns five potential verdicts for every email it scans. Review the detections and consider how you would treat them once an auto-move is enabled. Below is an overview of the disposition and recommendation actions by Cloudflare:

Disposition Description Recommendation MALICIOUS Traffic invoked multiple phishing verdict triggers, met thresholds for bad behavior, and is associated with active campaigns. Block SUSPICIOUS Traffic associated with phishing campaigns (and is under further analysis by our automated systems). Research these messages internally to evaluate legitimacy. SPOOF Traffic associated with phishing campaigns that is either non-compliant with your email authentication policies (SPF ↗ , DKIM ↗ , DMARC ↗ ), or have mismatching Envelope From and Header From values. Block after investigating (can be triggered by third-party mail services). SPAM Traffic associated with non-malicious, commercial campaigns. Route to existing Spam quarantine folder. BULK Traffic associated with Graymail ↗ , that falls in between the definitions of SPAM and SUSPICIOUS. For example, a marketing email that intentionally obscures its unsubscribe link. Monitor or tag