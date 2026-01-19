Email dispositions
Email security returns five potential verdicts for every email it scans. Review the detections and consider how you would treat them once an auto-move is enabled. Below is an overview of the disposition and recommendation actions by Cloudflare:
|Disposition
|Description
|Recommendation
|MALICIOUS
|Traffic invoked multiple phishing verdict triggers, met thresholds for bad behavior, and is associated with active campaigns.
|Block
|SUSPICIOUS
|Traffic associated with phishing campaigns (and is under further analysis by our automated systems).
|Research these messages internally to evaluate legitimacy.
|SPOOF
|Traffic associated with phishing campaigns that is either non-compliant with your email authentication policies (SPF ↗, DKIM ↗, DMARC ↗), or have mismatching Envelope From and Header From values.
|Block after investigating (can be triggered by third-party mail services).
|SPAM
|Traffic associated with non-malicious, commercial campaigns.
|Route to existing Spam quarantine folder.
|BULK
|Traffic associated with Graymail ↗, that falls in between the definitions of SPAM and SUSPICIOUS. For example, a marketing email that intentionally obscures its unsubscribe link.
|Monitor or tag
