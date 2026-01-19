Get started with Email security
In this learning path, you will learn how to protect your organization from phishing attacks with Email security.
Your users will experience a reduction in spam and phishing emails, and have simple ways to report any suspicious activity.
Administrators will be able to review detections and phishing trends that target their organization without having to tune Email security.
This module will kickstart your email flow.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-