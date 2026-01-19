With Email security, you can enable logs to review actions performed on your account.

To enable audit logs:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Logpush page. Go to Logpush Select your storage destination. Select the three dots > Edit. Under Configure logpush job: Job name : Enter the job name, if it is not already prepopulated.

: Enter the job name, if it is not already prepopulated. If logs match > Select Filtered logs : Field : Choose ResourceType . Operator : Choose starts with . Value : Enter email_security .

> Select : Select Submit.

You can now view logs via the Cloudflare dashboard.