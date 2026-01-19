 Skip to content
Enable audit logs

With Email security, you can enable logs to review actions performed on your account.

To enable audit logs:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Logpush page.

    Go to Logpush

  2. Select your storage destination.

  3. Select the three dots > Edit.

  4. Under Configure logpush job:

    • Job name: Enter the job name, if it is not already prepopulated.
    • If logs match > Select Filtered logs:
      • Field: Choose ResourceType.
      • Operator: Choose starts with.
      • Value: Enter email_security.

  5. Select Submit.

You can now view logs via the Cloudflare dashboard.