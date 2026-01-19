Enable audit logs
With Email security, you can enable logs to review actions performed on your account.
To enable audit logs:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Logpush page.Go to Logpush
-
Select your storage destination.
-
Select the three dots > Edit.
-
Under Configure logpush job:
- Job name: Enter the job name, if it is not already prepopulated.
- If logs match > Select Filtered logs:
- Field: Choose
ResourceType.
- Operator: Choose
starts with.
- Value: Enter
email_security.
- Field: Choose
-
Select Submit.
You can now view logs via the Cloudflare dashboard.
