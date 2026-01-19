Set up Google Workspace
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security > Settings.
- Select Connect an integration, choose Google Workspace CASB + EMAIL, then select Select Integration.
- Follow the wizard to create an integration, then select Create Integration. Refer to Enable Gmail BCC integration for further instructions.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-