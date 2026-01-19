Phish submissions

While Email security offers industry leading detection efficacy due to Cloudflare's Threat Intelligence, Preemptive Threat Hunting (actor and campaign infrastructure hunting with 8B, plus campaign threat signals assessed every day) and ML-Based Detection Models (Trust Graphs Computer Vision, Sentiment/Thread/Structural Analysis, Industry/Natural Language Understanding Modeling) false negatives and false positive can occur.

There are two different ways to submit a phish sample: