Set additional detections

Email security allows you to configure the following additional detections:

To configure additional detections:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security. Select Settings. On the Settings page, go to Detection settings > Additional detections, and select Edit.

Configure domain age

The domain age is the time since the domain has been registered.

To configure a domain age:

On the Edit additional detections page: Select Malicious domain age : Controls the threshold for a malicious disposition. Maximum of 100 days.

: Controls the threshold for a malicious disposition. Maximum of 100 days. Select Suspicious domain age: Controls the threshold for a suspicious disposition. Maximum of 100 days. Select Save.

Configure blank email detection

Blank email detection detects emails with blank bodies and assigns a default disposition. You can choose between Malicious and Suspicious as dispositions.

To enable blank email detection:

On the Edit additional detections page, enable Blank email detection. Choose between Malicious and Suspicious. Select Save.

Configure ACH change from free email detection

Automated Clearing House (ACH) ↗ is a banking term related to direct deposits. ACH change from free email detection detects payroll inquiries or change requests from free email domains and assigns a default disposition. You can choose between Malicious and Suspicious as dispositions.

To enable ACH change from free email detection:

On the Edit additional detections page, enable ACH change from free email detection. Choose between Malicious and Suspicious. Select Save.

Configure HTML Attachment Email Detection

HTML attachment email detection detects HTM and HTML attachments in emails and assigns a default disposition.

To enable HTML attachment email detection: