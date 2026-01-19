Set additional detections
Email security allows you to configure the following additional detections:
- Domain age
- Blank email detection
- Automated Clearing House (ACH) change from free email detection.
- HTML attachment email detection
To configure additional detections:
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Settings.
- On the Settings page, go to Detection settings > Additional detections, and select Edit.
The domain age is the time since the domain has been registered.
To configure a domain age:
- On the Edit additional detections page:
- Select Malicious domain age: Controls the threshold for a malicious disposition. Maximum of 100 days.
- Select Suspicious domain age: Controls the threshold for a suspicious disposition. Maximum of 100 days.
- Select Save.
Blank email detection detects emails with blank bodies and assigns a default disposition. You can choose between Malicious and Suspicious as dispositions.
To enable blank email detection:
- On the Edit additional detections page, enable Blank email detection.
- Choose between Malicious and Suspicious.
- Select Save.
Automated Clearing House (ACH) ↗ is a banking term related to direct deposits. ACH change from free email detection detects payroll inquiries or change requests from free email domains and assigns a default disposition. You can choose between Malicious and Suspicious as dispositions.
To enable ACH change from free email detection:
- On the Edit additional detections page, enable ACH change from free email detection.
- Choose between Malicious and Suspicious.
- Select Save.
HTML attachment email detection detects HTM and HTML attachments in emails and assigns a default disposition.
To enable HTML attachment email detection:
- On the Edit additional detections page, enable HTML attachment email detection.
- Choose between Malicious and Suspicious.
- Select Save.
