Build DNS security policies
DNS security is an important, wide-reaching, and early action in the lifecycle of a request. Cloudflare operates one of the world’s largest and fastest public DNS resolvers. Your users’ public DNS requests will be resolved by that same resolution engine – whether they are connecting from a network pointing its resolvers to Cloudflare or an endpoint running the WARP client.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Create your first Gateway DNS policy.
- Build an allow or block list for use in firewall policies.
- Onboard networks to Gateway to filter DNS queries.
