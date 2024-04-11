Build network security policies

After creating policies for security based on DNS resolution, we can layer in additional security controls with the Gateway network firewall, which operates at Layer 4 of the OSI model. The Gateway network firewall allows you to build specific policies to block users or services’ ability to connect to endpoints at specific IPs or on specific ports. You can also use Protocol Detection to block proxying specific protocols.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Add recommended network security policies.

