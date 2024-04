Secure SaaS applications

Now that you have deployed dedicated egress IPs and created egress policies to anchor your source IPs, you can integrate Cloudflare with your SSO provider and secure your SaaS applications.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Secure your SaaS applications by integrating them with Cloudflare CASB.

Control access to your SSO front door.

Layer multiple security methods for protecting SaaS apps.

