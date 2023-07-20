Cloudflare Docs
Security Center
Security Center
  Threat Intelligence APIs

Threat Intelligence APIs

Cloudflare provides a series of endpoints covering various areas of internet security and insights.

Intelligence EndpointDefinition
ASN IntelligenceProvides an overview of the Autonomous System Number (ASN) and a list of subnets for it.
Domain IntelligenceProvides security details and statistics about a domain.
Domain HistoryProvides historical security threat and content categories that are currently and previously assigned to a domain.
IP IntelligenceProvides the geolocation, ASN, infrastructure type of the ASN, and any security threat categories of an IP address.
Passive DNS by IPProvides a list of all the domains, including first seen and last seen dates, that have resolved to a specific IP address.
Phishing IntelligenceProvides phishing details about a URL.
Miscategorization IntelligenceEnables users to submit requests for modifying a domain’s category, subsequently undergoing review by the Cloudflare Intelligence team.
WHOISProvides the WHOIS registration information for a specific domain.

​​ API Examples

Below you can find examples of Threat Intelligence API calls. Make sure you are using an API Token with the appropriate edit permissions. For comprehensive details, navigate to the respective API documentation using the links above.

​​ ASN Intelligence

Get ASN Overview

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/asn/13335" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 


{
    "result": {
        "asn": 13335,
        "description": "CLOUDFLARENET",
        "country": "US",
        "type": "isp"
    },
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": []

}

​​ Domain Intelligence

Get Domain Details

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/domain?domain=cloudflare.com" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 


{
    "result": {
        "domain": "cloudflare.com",
        "resolves_to_refs": [
            {
                "id": "ipv4-addr--71f6bb54-e0c5-5e7d-b939-5698fc15a102",
                "value": "104.16.133.229"
            },
            {
                "id": "ipv4-addr--015b0df4-7fcd-5409-9b56-cfd300c662f6",
                "value": "104.16.132.229"
            },
            {
                "id": "ipv6-addr--4a7455cd-e8d0-5bfb-8bdb-f6ebb1759508",
                "value": "2606:4700::6810:85e5"
            },
            {
                "id": "ipv6-addr--68f89579-7204-5ebd-a851-e91b3a86fc6d",
                "value": "2606:4700::6810:84e5"
            }
        ],
        "application": {},
        "content_categories": [
            {
                "id": 155,
                "super_category_id": 26,
                "name": "Technology"
            },
            {
                "id": 26,
                "name": "Technology"
            }
        ],
        "additional_information": {},
        "type": "Apex domain",
        "notes": "Apex domain given."
    },
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": []

}

​​ Domain History

Get Domain History

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/domain-history?domain=cloudflare.com" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 


{
    "result": [
        {
            "domain": "cloudflare.com",
            "categorizations": [
                {
                    "categories": [
                        {
                            "id": 155,
                            "name": "Technology"
                        }
                    ],
                    "start": "2020-12-16T19:49:30.533482Z",
                    "end": "2023-05-31T08:12:53.547029Z"
                },
                {
                    "categories": [
                        {
                            "id": 115,
                            "name": "Login Screens"
                        },
                        {
                            "id": 155,
                            "name": "Technology"
                        }
                    ],
                    "start": "2023-05-31T08:12:53.547029Z"
                }
            ]
        }
    ],
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": []

}

​​ IP Intelligence

Get IP Overview

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/ip?ipv4=1.1.1.1" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 


{
    "result": [
        {
            "ip": "1.1.1.1",
            "belongs_to_ref": {
                "id": "autonomous-system--2fa28d71-3549-5a38-af05-770b79ad6ea8",
                "value": 13335,
                "type": "isp",
                "country": "US",
                "description": "CLOUDFLARENET"
            },
            "ip_lists": null,
            "ptr_lookup": {
                "ptr_domains": [
                    "one.one.one.one."
                ],
                "ptr_lookup_errors": ""
            },
            "iana_reservations": []
        }
    ],
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": []

}

​​ Passive DNS by IP

Get Passive DNS by IP

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/dns?ipv4=1.1.1.1&start=2023-07-15&end=2023-07-18&per_page=5" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 


{
    "result": {
        "reverse_records": [
            {
                "first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z",
                "last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z",
                "hostname": "internet-ping.svc.starlink.com"
            },
            {
                "first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z",
                "last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z",
                "hostname": "one.one.one.one"
            },
            {
                "first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z",
                "last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z",
                "hostname": "ping.ui.com"
            },
            {
                "first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z",
                "last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z",
                "hostname": "ping.ubnt.com"
            },
            {
                "first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z",
                "last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z",
                "hostname": "bflow.tiki.video"
            }
        ],
        "count": 778,
        "page": 1,
        "per_page": 5
    },
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": []

}

​​ Phishing Intelligence

Get results for a URL scan

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/brand-protection/url-info?url=http://worcester-realistic-ellen-portland.trycloudflare.com/login.html \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 


{
    "errors": [],
    "messages": [],
    "result": [
        {
            "categorizations": [],
            "model_results": [
                {
                    "model_name": "MACHINE_LEARNING_v2",
                    "model_score": 0.999
                }
            ],
            "rule_matches": [
                {
                    "description": "Match frequently used phishing kit (Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)",
                    "name": "phishkit.social"
                }
            ],
            "scan_status": {
                "last_processed": "Wed, 19 Jul 2023 14:15:28 GMT",
                "scan_complete": true,
                "status_code": 200,
                "submission_id": 23098147
            },
            "url": "http://worcester-realistic-ellen-portland.trycloudflare.com/login.html"
        }
    ],
    "success": true

}

​​ Miscategorization Intelligence

Create Miscategorization

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/miscategorization" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 
    --data '{
            "content_adds": [
                82
            ],
            "content_removes": [
                82
            ],
            "indicator_type": "url",
            "ip": null,
            "security_adds": [
                117,
                131
            ],
            "security_removes": [
                117
            ],
            "url": "https://wrong-category.theburritobot.com"
        }'



{
    "result": "",
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": []

}

​​ WHOIS

Get WHOIS Record

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/whois?domain=cloudflare.com" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . 


{
    "result": {
        "domain": "cloudflare.com",
        "created_date": "2009-02-17",
        "updated_date": "2017-05-24",
        "registrant": "DATA REDACTED",
        "registrant_org": "DATA REDACTED",
        "registrant_country": "United States",
        "registrant_email": "https://domaincontact.cloudflareregistrar.com/cloudflare.com",
        "registrar": "CloudFlare, Inc.",
        "nameservers": [
            "ns3.cloudflare.com",
            "ns4.cloudflare.com",
            "ns5.cloudflare.com",
            "ns6.cloudflare.com",
            "ns7.cloudflare.com"
        ]
    },
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": []

}