Threat Intelligence APIs

Cloudflare provides a series of endpoints covering various areas of internet security and insights.

​​ API Examples

Below you can find examples of Threat Intelligence API calls. Make sure you are using an API Token with the appropriate edit permissions. For comprehensive details, navigate to the respective API documentation using the links above.

​​ ASN Intelligence

Get ASN Overview

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/asn/13335" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . { "result" : { "asn" : 13335 , "description" : "CLOUDFLARENET" , "country" : "US" , "type" : "isp" } , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Domain Intelligence

Get Domain Details

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/domain?domain=cloudflare.com" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . { "result" : { "domain" : "cloudflare.com" , "resolves_to_refs" : [ { "id" : "ipv4-addr--71f6bb54-e0c5-5e7d-b939-5698fc15a102" , "value" : "104.16.133.229" } , { "id" : "ipv4-addr--015b0df4-7fcd-5409-9b56-cfd300c662f6" , "value" : "104.16.132.229" } , { "id" : "ipv6-addr--4a7455cd-e8d0-5bfb-8bdb-f6ebb1759508" , "value" : "2606:4700::6810:85e5" } , { "id" : "ipv6-addr--68f89579-7204-5ebd-a851-e91b3a86fc6d" , "value" : "2606:4700::6810:84e5" } ] , "application" : { } , "content_categories" : [ { "id" : 155 , "super_category_id" : 26 , "name" : "Technology" } , { "id" : 26 , "name" : "Technology" } ] , "additional_information" : { } , "type" : "Apex domain" , "notes" : "Apex domain given." } , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Domain History

Get Domain History

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/domain-history?domain=cloudflare.com" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . { "result" : [ { "domain" : "cloudflare.com" , "categorizations" : [ { "categories" : [ { "id" : 155 , "name" : "Technology" } ] , "start" : "2020-12-16T19:49:30.533482Z" , "end" : "2023-05-31T08:12:53.547029Z" } , { "categories" : [ { "id" : 115 , "name" : "Login Screens" } , { "id" : 155 , "name" : "Technology" } ] , "start" : "2023-05-31T08:12:53.547029Z" } ] } ] , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ IP Intelligence

Get IP Overview

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/ip?ipv4=1.1.1.1" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . { "result" : [ { "ip" : "1.1.1.1" , "belongs_to_ref" : { "id" : "autonomous-system--2fa28d71-3549-5a38-af05-770b79ad6ea8" , "value" : 13335 , "type" : "isp" , "country" : "US" , "description" : "CLOUDFLARENET" } , "ip_lists" : null, "ptr_lookup" : { "ptr_domains" : [ "one.one.one.one." ] , "ptr_lookup_errors" : "" } , "iana_reservations" : [ ] } ] , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Passive DNS by IP

Get Passive DNS by IP

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/dns?ipv4=1.1.1.1&start=2023-07-15&end=2023-07-18&per_page=5" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . { "result" : { "reverse_records" : [ { "first_seen" : "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z" , "last_seen" : "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z" , "hostname" : "internet-ping.svc.starlink.com" } , { "first_seen" : "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z" , "last_seen" : "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z" , "hostname" : "one.one.one.one" } , { "first_seen" : "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z" , "last_seen" : "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z" , "hostname" : "ping.ui.com" } , { "first_seen" : "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z" , "last_seen" : "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z" , "hostname" : "ping.ubnt.com" } , { "first_seen" : "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z" , "last_seen" : "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z" , "hostname" : "bflow.tiki.video" } ] , "count" : 778 , "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 5 } , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Phishing Intelligence

Get results for a URL scan

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/brand-protection/url-info?url=http://worcester-realistic-ellen-portland.trycloudflare.com/login.html \ --header " Content-Type: application/json " \ --header " Authorization: Bearer < API_TOKEN > " \ --header " Content-Type: application/json " | jq . { " errors ": [], " messages ": [], " result ": [ { " categorizations ": [], " model_results ": [ { " model_name ": " MACHINE_LEARNING_v2 ", " model_score ": 0.999 } ], " rule_matches ": [ { " description ": " Match frequently used phishing kit ( Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter ) ", " name ": " phishkit.social " } ], " scan_status ": { " last_processed ": " Wed, 19 Jul 2023 14 :15:28 GMT ", " scan_complete ": true, " status_code ": 200, " submission_id ": 23098147 }, " url ": " http://worcester-realistic-ellen-portland.trycloudflare.com/login.html " } ], " success": true }

​​ Miscategorization Intelligence

Create Miscategorization

$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/miscategorization" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq . --data '{ "content_adds": [ 82 ], "content_removes": [ 82 ], "indicator_type": "url", "ip": null, "security_adds": [ 117, 131 ], "security_removes": [ 117 ], "url": "https://wrong-category.theburritobot.com" }' { "result" : "" , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }