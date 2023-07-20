Threat Intelligence APIs
Cloudflare provides a series of endpoints covering various areas of internet security and insights.
|Intelligence Endpoint
|Definition
|ASN Intelligence
|Provides an overview of the Autonomous System Number (ASN) and a list of subnets for it.
|Domain Intelligence
|Provides security details and statistics about a domain.
|Domain History
|Provides historical security threat and content categories that are currently and previously assigned to a domain.
|IP Intelligence
|Provides the geolocation, ASN, infrastructure type of the ASN, and any security threat categories of an IP address.
|Passive DNS by IP
|Provides a list of all the domains, including first seen and last seen dates, that have resolved to a specific IP address.
|Phishing Intelligence
|Provides phishing details about a URL.
|Miscategorization Intelligence
|Enables users to submit requests for modifying a domain’s category, subsequently undergoing review by the Cloudflare Intelligence team.
|WHOIS
|Provides the WHOIS registration information for a specific domain.
API Examples
Below you can find examples of Threat Intelligence API calls. Make sure you are using an API Token with the appropriate edit permissions. For comprehensive details, navigate to the respective API documentation using the links above.
ASN Intelligence
Get ASN Overview
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/asn/13335" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .{"result": {"asn": 13335,"description": "CLOUDFLARENET","country": "US","type": "isp"},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
Domain Intelligence
Get Domain Details
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/domain?domain=cloudflare.com" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .{"result": {"domain": "cloudflare.com","resolves_to_refs": [{"id": "ipv4-addr--71f6bb54-e0c5-5e7d-b939-5698fc15a102","value": "104.16.133.229"},{"id": "ipv4-addr--015b0df4-7fcd-5409-9b56-cfd300c662f6","value": "104.16.132.229"},{"id": "ipv6-addr--4a7455cd-e8d0-5bfb-8bdb-f6ebb1759508","value": "2606:4700::6810:85e5"},{"id": "ipv6-addr--68f89579-7204-5ebd-a851-e91b3a86fc6d","value": "2606:4700::6810:84e5"}],"application": {},"content_categories": [{"id": 155,"super_category_id": 26,"name": "Technology"},{"id": 26,"name": "Technology"}],"additional_information": {},"type": "Apex domain","notes": "Apex domain given."},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
Domain History
Get Domain History
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/domain-history?domain=cloudflare.com" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .{"result": [{"domain": "cloudflare.com","categorizations": [{"categories": [{"id": 155,"name": "Technology"}],"start": "2020-12-16T19:49:30.533482Z","end": "2023-05-31T08:12:53.547029Z"},{"categories": [{"id": 115,"name": "Login Screens"},{"id": 155,"name": "Technology"}],"start": "2023-05-31T08:12:53.547029Z"}]}],"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
IP Intelligence
Get IP Overview
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/ip?ipv4=1.1.1.1" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .{"result": [{"ip": "1.1.1.1","belongs_to_ref": {"id": "autonomous-system--2fa28d71-3549-5a38-af05-770b79ad6ea8","value": 13335,"type": "isp","country": "US","description": "CLOUDFLARENET"},"ip_lists": null,"ptr_lookup": {"ptr_domains": ["one.one.one.one."],"ptr_lookup_errors": ""},"iana_reservations": []}],"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
Passive DNS by IP
Get Passive DNS by IP
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/dns?ipv4=1.1.1.1&start=2023-07-15&end=2023-07-18&per_page=5" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .{"result": {"reverse_records": [{"first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z","last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z","hostname": "internet-ping.svc.starlink.com"},{"first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z","last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z","hostname": "one.one.one.one"},{"first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z","last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z","hostname": "ping.ui.com"},{"first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z","last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z","hostname": "ping.ubnt.com"},{"first_seen": "2023-07-15T00:00:00Z","last_seen": "2023-07-18T00:00:00Z","hostname": "bflow.tiki.video"}],"count": 778,"page": 1,"per_page": 5},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
Phishing Intelligence
Get results for a URL scan
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/brand-protection/url-info?url=http://worcester-realistic-ellen-portland.trycloudflare.com/login.html \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .{"errors": [],"messages": [],"result": [{"categorizations": [],"model_results": [{"model_name": "MACHINE_LEARNING_v2","model_score": 0.999}],"rule_matches": [{"description": "Match frequently used phishing kit (Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)","name": "phishkit.social"}],"scan_status": {"last_processed": "Wed, 19 Jul 2023 14:15:28 GMT","scan_complete": true,"status_code": 200,"submission_id": 23098147},"url": "http://worcester-realistic-ellen-portland.trycloudflare.com/login.html"}],"success": true}
Miscategorization Intelligence
Create Miscategorization
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/miscategorization" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .--data '{"content_adds": [82],"content_removes": [82],"indicator_type": "url","ip": null,"security_adds": [117,131],"security_removes": [117],"url": "https://wrong-category.theburritobot.com"}'{"result": "","success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
WHOIS
Get WHOIS Record
$ curl --request "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/intel/whois?domain=cloudflare.com" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" | jq .{"result": {"domain": "cloudflare.com","created_date": "2009-02-17","updated_date": "2017-05-24","registrant": "DATA REDACTED","registrant_org": "DATA REDACTED","registrant_country": "United States","registrant_email": "https://domaincontact.cloudflareregistrar.com/cloudflare.com","registrar": "CloudFlare, Inc.","nameservers": ["ns3.cloudflare.com","ns4.cloudflare.com","ns5.cloudflare.com","ns6.cloudflare.com","ns7.cloudflare.com"]},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}