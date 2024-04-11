Build HTTP security policies

After securing your organization’s DNS queries and network level traffic, you can begin implementing advanced security controls for web traffic by inspecting HTTPS and taking actions based on the full URL or the body of HTTP requests.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Understand how and when to use TLS inspection to decrypt HTTPS traffic.

Configure and enable Data Loss Prevention to protect your organization’s sensitive data.

Protect user endpoints with Browser Isolation.

Add recommended HTTP security policies.

