Create an allowlist or blocklist

1 min read

In the context of DNS filtering, a blocklist is a list of known harmful domains or IP addresses. An allowlist is a list of allowed domains or IP addresses, such as the domains of essential corporate applications.

Gateway supports creating lists of URLs, hostnames, or other entries to use in your policies.

​​ Example list policy

The following DNS policy will allow access to all approved corporate domains included in a list called Corporate Domains.