Create an allowlist or blocklist
1 min read
In the context of DNS filtering, a blocklist is a list of known harmful domains or IP addresses. An allowlist is a list of allowed domains or IP addresses, such as the domains of essential corporate applications.
Gateway supports creating lists of URLs, hostnames, or other entries to use in your policies.
Example list policy
The following DNS policy will allow access to all approved corporate domains included in a list called Corporate Domains.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Domain
|in list
|Corporate Domains
|Allow