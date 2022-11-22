Migrations

Database migrations are a way of versioning your database. Each migration is stored as an .sql file in your migrations folder. The migrations folder is created in your project directory when you create your first migration. This enables you to store and track changes throughout database development.

Currently, the migrations system aims to be simple yet effective. With the current implementation, you can:

Create an empty migration file.

List unapplied migrations.

Apply remaining migrations.

Every migration file in the migrations folder has a specified version number in the filename. Files are listed in sequential order. Every migration file is an SQL file where you can specify queries to be run.

​​ Create a migration

To create a new migration, run the following command with your database name applied:

$ wrangler d1 migrations create <DATABASE_NAME> "<MIGRATION_FILENAME>"

This will generate a new versioned file inside the migrations folder. Name your migration file as a description of your version. This will make it easier for you to find your version in the migrations folder. An example filename looks like:

0000_create_user_table.sql

The filename will include a version number and the migration filename you specified above.

​​ List migrations

To view a list of unapplied migration files in your migrations folder, run:

$ wrangler d1 migrations list <DATABASE_NAME>

​​ Apply migrations

To apply any unapplied migrations, run:

$ wrangler d1 migrations apply <DATABASE_NAME>

This command will prompt you to confirm the migrations you are about to apply. Confirm that you would like to proceed. After, a backup will be captured.

The progress of each migration will be printed in the console.

When running the apply command in a CI/CD environment or another non-interactive command line, the confirmation step will be skipped, but the backup will still be captured.

If applying a migration results in an error, this migration will be rolled back, and the previous successful migration will remain applied.

​​ Wrangler customizations

By default, migrations are created in the migrations/ folder in your Worker project directory. Creating migrations will keep a record of applied migrations in the d1_migrations table found in your database.

This location and table name can be customized in your wrangler.toml file, inside the D1 binding.

[ [ d1_databases ] ] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" database_name = "<DATABASE_NAME>" database_id = "<UUID>" preview_database_id = "<UUID>" migrations_table = "<d1_migrations>" migrations_dir = "<FOLDER_NAME>"

​​ Plans for the future

These are some of the features we plan to add in the future:

Down migration : The same way that apply builds up the database, there will be a way to go down migrations or rollback changes.

: The same way that apply builds up the database, there will be a way to go down migrations or rollback changes. Fake migrations : Mark a migration as already applied without changing the database.

: Mark a migration as already applied without changing the database. Apply only a specific migration: Apply only a specific migration without going through the sequential order.