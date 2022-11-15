Cloudflare Docs
D1
D1
Environments

Environments are different contexts that your code runs in. The Cloudflare developer platform allows you to create and manage different environments. Through environments, you can deploy the same project to multiple places under multiple names.

To specify different D1 databases for different environments, use the following syntax in your wrangler.toml file:

# This is a staging environment

[env.staging]

d1_databases = [
    { binding = "<BINDING_NAME_1>", database_name = "<DATABASE_NAME_1>", database_id = "<UUID1>" },

]



# This is a production environment

[env.production]

d1_databases = [
    { binding = "<BINDING_NAME_2>", database_name = "<DATABASE_NAME_2>", database_id = "<UUID2>" },

]

In the code above, the staging environment is using a different database (DATABASE_NAME_1) than the production environment (DATABASE_NAME_2).