Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Search
Products
Learning
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
X
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
D1
Overview
Get started
Best practices
Import and export data
Query a database
Use indexes
Local development
Remote development
Use D1 from Pages ↗
Workers Binding API
Overview
D1 Database
Prepared statement methods
Return objects
SQL API
SQL statements
Define foreign keys
Query JSON
REST API ↗
API
Wrangler commands
Configuration
Data location
Environments
Smart Placement ↗
Observability
Debug D1
Metrics and analytics
Billing
Audit Logs
Examples
Export and save D1 database ↗
Query D1 from Remix
Query D1 from Hono
Query D1 from SvelteKit
Query D1 from Python Workers
Tutorials
Demos and architectures
Platform
Pricing
Alpha database migration guide
Limits
Choose a data or storage product ↗
Changelog
Reference
Migrations
Time Travel and backups
Community projects
Generated columns
Data security
Backups (Legacy)
Products
Learning
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
X
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Products
…
D1
Examples
Export and save D1 database
Export and save D1 database
Was this helpful?
Cloudflare Dashboard
Discord
Community
Learning Center
Support Portal
Cookie Settings