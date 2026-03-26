Content security rule violations

Note Only available to Enterprise customers with a paid add-on.

Shortly after you configure content security rules, the Cloudflare dashboard will start displaying any violations of those rules. This information will be available for rules with any action (Allow and Log).

Information about rule violations is also available via GraphQL API and Logpush.

Review rule violations in the dashboard

To view rule violation information:

New dashboard

New dashboard Old dashboard In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page. Go to Security rules (Optional) Filter by Content security rules. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Security > Client-side security > Rules.

The displayed information includes the following:

A sparkline next to the rule name, showing violations in the past seven days.

For content security rules with associated violations, an expandable details section for each rule, with the top resources present in violation events and a sparkline per top resource.

Get rule violations via GraphQL API

Use the Cloudflare GraphQL API to obtain rule violation information through the following dataset:

pageShieldReportsAdaptiveGroups

You can query the dataset for rule violations occurred in the past 30 days.

Use introspection to explore the available fields the GraphQL schema. For more information, refer to Explore the GraphQL schema.

For an introduction to GraphQL querying, refer to Querying basics.

Example

Example GraphQL query query PageShieldReports ( $zoneTag : string $datetimeStart : Time $datetimeEnd : Time ) { viewer { zones( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag }) { pageShieldReportsAdaptiveGroups( limit : 100 orderBy : [ datetime_ASC ] filter : { datetime_geq : $datetimeStart, datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { avg { sampleInterval } count dimensions { policyID datetime datetimeMinute datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeHalfOfHour datetimeHour url urlHost host resourceType pageURL action } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Example curl request Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query PageShieldReports($zoneTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) { viewer { zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) { pageShieldReportsAdaptiveGroups(limit: 100, orderBy: [datetime_ASC], filter: {datetime_geq:$datetimeStart, datetime_leq:$datetimeEnd}) { avg { sampleInterval } count dimensions { policyID datetime datetimeMinute datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeHalfOfHour datetimeHour url urlHost host resourceType pageURL action } } } } }", "variables": { "zoneTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID>", "datetimeStart": "2023-04-17T11:00:00Z", "datetimeEnd": "2023-04-24T12:00:00Z" } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @-

Get rule violations via Logpush

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs to storage services, SIEM systems , and log management providers.

Information about rule violations is available in the page_shield_events dataset.

For more information on configuring Logpush jobs, refer to Logpush documentation.