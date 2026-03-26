Create a content security rule in the dashboard
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.Go to Security rules
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Select Create > Content security rules.
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Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Description.
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Under If incoming requests match, define the scope of the content security rule (or policy). You can use the Expression Builder (specifying one or more values for Field, Operator, and Value) or manually enter an expression using the Expression Editor. For more information, refer to Edit expressions in the dashboard.
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Under Allow these directives, select the desired CSP directives for the content security rule by enabling one or more checkboxes.
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To manually enter an allowed source, select Add source.
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To refresh the displayed sources based on detected resources, select Refresh suggestions.
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Under Then take action, select the desired action:
- Allow: Enforces the CSP directives configured in the rule, blocking any other resources from being loaded on your website, and logging any rule violations.
- Log: Logs any content security rule violations without blocking any resources not covered by the rule.
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To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.
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Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
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Go to Security > Client-side security > Rules.
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Select Create rule.
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Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Description.
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Under If incoming requests match, define the rule scope. You can use the Expression Builder (specifying one or more values for Field, Operator, and Value) or manually enter an expression using the Expression Editor. For more information, refer to Edit expressions in the dashboard.
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Under Allow these directives, select the desired CSP directives for the rule by enabling one or more checkboxes.
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To manually enter an allowed source, select Add source.
-
To refresh the displayed sources based on detected resources, select Refresh suggestions.
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Under Then take action, select the desired action:
- Allow: Enforces the CSP directives configured in the rule, blocking any other resources from being loaded on your website, and logging any rule violations.
- Log: Logs any content security rule violations without blocking any resources not covered by the rule.
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To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.