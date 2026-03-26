Review changed scripts
Cloudflare analyzes the JavaScript dependencies in the pages of your domain over time.
You can configure a notification for code change alerts to receive a daily notification about changed scripts in your domain.
When you receive such a notification:
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Go to the client-side resources page:
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web assets page.Go to Web assets
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Select the Client-side resources tab.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Client-side security.
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Check the details of each changed script and validate if it is an expected change.