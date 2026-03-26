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Review changed scripts

Cloudflare analyzes the JavaScript dependencies in the pages of your domain over time.

You can configure a notification for code change alerts to receive a daily notification about changed scripts in your domain.

When you receive such a notification:

  1. Go to the client-side resources page:

    1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web assets page.

      Go to Web assets

    2. Select the Client-side resources tab.

  2. Check the details of each changed script and validate if it is an expected change.