Review resources considered malicious

Note Only available to Enterprise customers with a paid add-on.

Cloudflare displays scripts and connections considered malicious at the top of the dashboard lists, so that you can quickly identify those resources, review them, and take action.

Review malicious scripts

To review the scripts considered malicious:

Go to the client-side resources page: New dashboard

New dashboard Old dashboard In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web assets page. Go to Web assets Select the Client-side resources tab. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Client-side security. Select the Scripts tab. Select Details for each script considered malicious. The script details will contain: Malicious code analysis : Scores between 1-99 classifying how malicious the current script version is, where 1 means definitely malicious and 99 means definitely not malicious.

: Scores between 1-99 classifying how malicious the current script version is, where 1 means definitely malicious and 99 means definitely not malicious. Code behavior analysis : Scores classifying the behavior of the current script version in terms of code obfuscation and data exfiltration. The scores vary between 1-99, where 1 means definitely malicious and 99 means definitely not malicious.

: Scores classifying the behavior of the current script version in terms of code obfuscation and data exfiltration. The scores vary between 1-99, where 1 means definitely malicious and 99 means definitely not malicious. Threat intelligence: Whether the script URL and/or domain is known to be malicious according to threat intelligence feeds. If the script is considered malicious according to the feeds, the dashboard will show a list of associated threat categories. If threat intelligence feeds do not have any information about the script URL or domain, the dashboard will show Not present. The script details also include the last 10 script versions detected by Cloudflare. Note The Hash value shown in the script details for each script version is an internal identifier. This differs from the file content hash defined by Subresource Integrity (SRI) ↗ that is required to be used in content security rules. For more information, refer to Malicious script and connection detection. Based on the displayed information, and with the help of the last seen/first seen fields in the script details, review and update the pages where the malicious script was detected.

You can configure alerts for detected malicious scripts. Refer to Alerts for more information.

Review malicious connections

To review the connections considered malicious: