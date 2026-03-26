Script and connection statuses

Cloudflare classifies scripts and connections (also known as resources) according to the following:

The number of times a script/connection was reported.

Whether the script/connection is considered malicious or not.

Use client-side security's dashboards to review the scripts loaded in your domain and the connections they make. For more information, refer to Monitor resources and cookies.

Available statuses

Infrequent : There are less than three reports for the script/connection. If there are no reports for a script/connection with Infrequent status for five days, then Cloudflare will delete all the information about the script/connection. Scripts with Infrequent status appear only in the All Reported Scripts dashboard, and connections with Infrequent status appear only in the All Reported Connections dashboard.

: There are less than three reports for the script/connection. If there are no reports for a script/connection with Infrequent status for five days, then Cloudflare will delete all the information about the script/connection. Scripts with Infrequent status appear only in the All Reported Scripts dashboard, and connections with Infrequent status appear only in the All Reported Connections dashboard. Active : There are more than three reports for the script/connection.

: There are more than three reports for the script/connection. Inactive: A previously active script/connection was not reported in the last seven days. If the script/connection is reported again later, its status will change back to Active. If the script/connection is not reported for 30 days, Cloudflare will delete all the information about it. Scripts with Inactive status appear only in the All Reported Scripts dashboard, and connections with Inactive status appear only in the All Reported Connections dashboard.