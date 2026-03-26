Alert types
You can configure alerts for resources detected in your domain. Refer to Alerts for more information.
New resource alerts notify you about new resources detected on your domain, resources detected from new host domains, or issues with the URL length of newly detected resources.
Who is it for?
Client-side security New Resources Alert
Client-side security customers who want to receive a notification when new resources appear in their domain.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Business plans or higher.What should you do if you receive one?
Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change.Additional information
Triggered daily. If configured with a zone filter, the alert is triggered immediately.
Who is it for?
Client-side security New Domain Alert
Client-side security customers who want to receive a notification when resources from new host domains appear in their domain.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Business plans or higher.What should you do if you receive one?
Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change.Additional information
Triggered hourly. If configured with a zone filter, the alert is triggered immediately.
Who is it for?
Client-side security New Resource Exceeds Max URL Length Alert
Client-side security customers who want to receive a notification when a resource's URL exceeds the maximum allowed length.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Business plans or higher.What should you do if you receive one?
Manually check the resource.
This alert notifies you about code changes in previously detected scripts.
Who is it for?
Client-side security New Code Change Detection Alert
Client-side security customers who want to receive a notification when JavaScript dependencies change in the pages of their domain.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change.Additional information
Triggered daily. If configured with a zone filter, the alert is triggered immediately.
Malicious resource alerts notify you about resources considered malicious, based on their domain, URL, or script content.
Who is it for?
Client-side security New Malicious Domain Alert
Client-side security customers who want to receive a notification when resources from a known malicious domain appear in their domain. For more information, refer to Malicious script and connection detection.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Review the information in the client-side security dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected.
For more information, refer to Review scripts and connections considered malicious.
Who is it for?
Client-side security New Malicious URL Alert
Client-side security customers who want to receive a notification when resources from a known malicious URL appear in their domain. For more information, refer to Malicious script and connection detection.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Review the information in the client-side security dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected.
For more information, refer to Review scripts and connections considered malicious.
Who is it for?
Client-side security New Malicious Script Alert
Client-side security customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare classifies JavaScript dependencies in their domain as malicious. For more information, refer to Malicious script and connection detection.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Review the information in the client-side security dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected.
For more information, refer to Review scripts and connections considered malicious.
Malicious resource alerts will only include resources with an Active status. Refer to Script and connection statuses for more information.