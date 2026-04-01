Deploy content security rules in production

Note Only available to customers with Client-Side Security Advanced.

Follow the practices on this page when deploying or updating content security rules in a production environment. Applying rule changes without a validation period can block legitimate resources and disrupt your application for end users.

When updating content security rules in production, avoid the following:

Do not edit an existing rule directly in production without testing first.

Do not change a rule action from Log to Allow without a validation period.

Do not delete all rules at once.

Instead, follow these practices:

Test changes in a staging environment before applying them in production.

Use the Log rule action for at least seven days before switching to Allow.

Update one rule at a time.

Monitor rule violations for 24 hours after each change.

Document a rollback procedure before making changes.

Pre-enforcement checklist

Complete the following checklist before switching a content security rule from Log to Allow:

The rule was tested in Log mode for a minimum of seven days.

Reviewed all rule violations and confirmed there are no unexpected blocks.

Added all legitimate third-party resources to the rule allowlist.

Tested the application on all major browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge).

Configured alerts for rule violations.

There is a documented rollback procedure that is ready to execute.

Warning Switching a rule from Log to Allow without completing this checklist may block resources required by your application. This will directly affect your end users.

Rollback a rule change

If a rule change causes unexpected violations or blocks legitimate resources: