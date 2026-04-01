 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Deploy content security rules in production

Follow the practices on this page when deploying or updating content security rules in a production environment. Applying rule changes without a validation period can block legitimate resources and disrupt your application for end users.

Update rules safely

When updating content security rules in production, avoid the following:

  • Do not edit an existing rule directly in production without testing first.
  • Do not change a rule action from Log to Allow without a validation period.
  • Do not delete all rules at once.

Instead, follow these practices:

  • Test changes in a staging environment before applying them in production.
  • Use the Log rule action for at least seven days before switching to Allow.
  • Update one rule at a time.
  • Monitor rule violations for 24 hours after each change.
  • Document a rollback procedure before making changes.

Pre-enforcement checklist

Complete the following checklist before switching a content security rule from Log to Allow:

  • The rule was tested in Log mode for a minimum of seven days.
  • Reviewed all rule violations and confirmed there are no unexpected blocks.
  • Added all legitimate third-party resources to the rule allowlist.
  • Tested the application on all major browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge).
  • Configured alerts for rule violations.
  • There is a documented rollback procedure that is ready to execute.

Rollback a rule change

If a rule change causes unexpected violations or blocks legitimate resources:

  1. Switch the rule action back to Log to stop blocking resources immediately.
  2. Review the rule violations to identify which resources were blocked.
  3. Update the rule to include any missing resources.
  4. Repeat the validation process before switching back to Allow (blocks resources not present in the allowlist).