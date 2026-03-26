Client-side security FAQ
When you create content security rules, Cloudflare will generate content security policy (CSP) directives from those rules based on their configuration:
- Log rules will create CSP directives for the
Content-Security-Policy-Report-OnlyHTTP header.
- Allow rules will create CSP directives for the
Content-Security-PolicyHTTP header.
Client-side security only adds new CSP HTTP headers to the response. This means that Cloudflare will keep any
Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only and
Content-Security-Policy HTTP headers in the response set by the origin server and it will add separate HTTP headers for the content security rules configured on your Cloudflare zone.
It is recommended that you only have one rule in allow mode (that is, a content security rule being enforced). If there is more than one
Content-Security-Policy HTTP header in the response, the most restrictive policy wins. For more information, refer to the MDN documentation ↗.
Client-side security currently does not support
nonce ↗ directives in content security rules. Instead, you can use a
hash ↗ CSP directive. For details on the supported directives and values, refer to Supported CSP directives.