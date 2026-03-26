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Roles and permissions

Cloudflare users with the following roles have access to client-side security in the Cloudflare dashboard:

  • Administrator
  • Super Administrator - All Privileges
  • Page Shield
  • Page Shield Read (read-only access)
  • Domain Page Shield
  • Domain Page Shield Read (read-only access)

The availability of specific features depends on your client-side security bundle. Refer to Availability for more information.

API token permissions

To interact with the client-side security API you need an API token with one of the following permissions:

  • Client-side security > Edit
  • Client-side security > Read (read-only access)