Roles and permissions

Cloudflare users with the following roles have access to client-side security in the Cloudflare dashboard:

Administrator

Super Administrator - All Privileges

Page Shield

Page Shield Read (read-only access)

Domain Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read (read-only access)

The availability of specific features depends on your client-side security bundle. Refer to Availability for more information.

API token permissions

To interact with the client-side security API you need an API token with one of the following permissions: