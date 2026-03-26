Roles and permissions
Cloudflare users with the following roles have access to client-side security in the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Administrator
- Super Administrator - All Privileges
- Page Shield
- Page Shield Read (read-only access)
- Domain Page Shield
- Domain Page Shield Read (read-only access)
The availability of specific features depends on your client-side security bundle. Refer to Availability for more information.
To interact with the client-side security API you need an API token with one of the following permissions:
- Client-side security > Edit
- Client-side security > Read (read-only access)
- Page Shield Write
- Page Shield Read (read-only access)