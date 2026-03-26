Client-side security API
You can enable and disable client-side security's resource monitoring, configure settings, and fetch information about detected scripts and connections using the client-side security API (formerly known as Page Shield API).
To authenticate API requests you need an API token. For more information on the required API token permissions, refer to Roles and permissions.
You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the client-side security API endpoints to the Cloudflare API base URL:
The
{zone_id} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API's
/zones endpoint.
The
{script_id} argument is the script ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List client-side security scripts operation for every detected script.
The
{connection_id} argument is the connection ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List client-side security connections API operation for every detected connection.
The following table summarizes the available operations:
|Operation
|Method + URL stub
|Notes
|Get client-side security settings
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield
|Fetch client-side security settings (including the status).
|Update client-side security settings
PUT zones/{zone_id}/page_shield
|Update client-side security settings.
|List client-side security scripts
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/scripts
|Fetch a list of detected scripts.
|Get a client-side security script
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/scripts/{script_id}
|Fetch the details of a script.
|List client-side security connections
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/connections
|Fetch a list of detected connections.
|Get a client-side security connection
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/connections/{connection_id}
|Fetch the details of a connection.
|List client-side security cookies
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/cookies
|Fetch a list of detected cookies.
|Get a client-side security cookie
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/cookies/{cookie_id}
|Fetch the details of a cookie.
|List content security rules
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/policies
|Fetch a list of all configured content security rules.
|Get a content security rule
GET zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/policies/{policy_id}
|Fetch the details of a content security rule.
|Create a content security rule
POST zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/policies
|Creates a content security rule with the provided configuration.
|Update a content security rule
PUT zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/policies/{policy_id}
|Updates an existing content security rule.
|Delete a content security rule
DELETE zones/{zone_id}/page_shield/policies/{policy_id}
|Deletes an existing content security rule.
The malicious script classification (
Malicious or
Not malicious) is not directly available in the API. To determine this classification, compare the script's
js_integrity_score value with the classification threshold, which is currently set to 10. Scripts with a score value lower than the threshold are considered malicious.
This example obtains the current settings of Cloudflare's client-side security, including the status (enabled/disabled).
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
This example enables Cloudflare's client-side security in the specified zone.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield
Zone Settings Write
This
GET request fetches a list of scripts detected by Cloudflare's client-side security on hostname
example.net, requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.
By default, the response will only include scripts with
active status when you do not specify a
status filter parameter in the URL query string.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.
This
GET request fetches a list of infrequently reported scripts on hostname
example.net, requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.
This
GET request obtains the details of a script detected by Cloudflare's client-side security with script ID
8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.
This
GET request fetches a list of connections detected by Cloudflare's client-side security, requesting the first page with 15 items per page.
By default, the response will only include connections with
active status when you do not specify a
status filter parameter in the URL query string.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.
This
GET request obtains the details of a connection detected by Cloudflare's client-side security with connection ID
0a7bb628776f4e50a50d8594c4a01740.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
This
GET request fetches a list of cookies detected by Cloudflare's client-side security, requesting the first page with 15 items per page.
By default, the response will only include cookies with
active status when you do not specify a
status filter parameter in the URL query string.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to Make API calls.
This
GET request obtains the details of a cookie detected by Cloudflare's client-side security with ID
beee03ada7e047e79f076785d8cd8b8e.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield Read
Domain Page Shield
Page Shield Read
Zone Settings Write
Zone Settings Read
This
POST request creates a content security rule (previously called a policy) with Log action, defining the following scripts as allowed based on where they are hosted:
- Scripts hosted in
myapp.example.com(which does not include scripts in
example.com).
- Scripts hosted in
cdnjs.cloudflare.com.
- The Google Analytics script using its full URL.
- All scripts in the same origin (same HTTP or HTTPS scheme and hostname).
All other scripts would trigger a rule violation, but those scripts would not be blocked.
For more information on Content Security Policy (CSP) directives and values, refer to the MDN documentation ↗.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Page Shield
Domain Page Shield
Zone Settings Write
To create a content security rule with an Allow action instead of Log, use
"action": "allow" in the request body. In the case of such rule, all scripts not allowed by the rule would be blocked.