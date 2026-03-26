You can enable and disable client-side security's resource monitoring, configure settings, and fetch information about detected scripts and connections using the client-side security API (formerly known as Page Shield API).

To authenticate API requests you need an API token. For more information on the required API token permissions, refer to Roles and permissions.

Note Refer to API deprecations for details on client-side security API changes.

Endpoints

You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the client-side security API endpoints to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {zone_id} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API's /zones endpoint.

The {script_id} argument is the script ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List client-side security scripts operation for every detected script.

The {connection_id} argument is the connection ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List client-side security connections API operation for every detected connection.

The following table summarizes the available operations:

API notes

The malicious script classification ( Malicious or Not malicious ) is not directly available in the API. To determine this classification, compare the script's js_integrity_score value with the classification threshold, which is currently set to 10. Scripts with a score value lower than the threshold are considered malicious.

Common API calls

Get client-side security settings

This example obtains the current settings of Cloudflare's client-side security, including the status (enabled/disabled).

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

Get Page Shield settings curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : { " enabled " : true , " updated_at " : "2023-05-14T11:47:55.677555Z" , " use_cloudflare_reporting_endpoint " : true , " use_connection_url_path " : false }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Enable client-side security

This example enables Cloudflare's client-side security in the specified zone.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield

Zone Settings Write

Update Page Shield settings curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield" \ --request PUT \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "enabled": true }'

{ " result " : { " enabled " : true , " updated_at " : "2023-05-14T11:50:41.756996Z" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Fetch list of detected scripts

This GET request fetches a list of scripts detected by Cloudflare's client-side security on hostname example.net , requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.

By default, the response will only include scripts with active status when you do not specify a status filter parameter in the URL query string.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

List Page Shield scripts curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : [ { " id " : "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" , " url " : "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js" , " added_at " : "2023-05-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , " first_seen_at " : "2023-05-18T10:51:08Z" , " last_seen_at " : "2023-05-22T09:57:54Z" , " host " : "example.net" , " domain_reported_malicious " : false , " url_reported_malicious " : true , " malicious_url_categories " : [ "Malware" ], " first_page_url " : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , " status " : "active" , " url_contains_cdn_cgi_path " : false , " hash " : "e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855" , " js_integrity_score " : 10 , " obfuscation_score " : 10 , " dataflow_score " : 8 , " malware_score " : 8 , " cryptomining_score " : 9 , " magecart_score " : 8 , " fetched_at " : "2023-05-21T16:58:07Z" } // (...) ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " page " : 1 , " per_page " : 15 , " count " : 15 , " total_count " : 24 , " total_pages " : 2 } }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.

Fetch list of infrequently reported scripts

This GET request fetches a list of infrequently reported scripts on hostname example.net , requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

List Page Shield scripts curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15&status=infrequent" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : [ { " id " : "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea" , " url " : "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js" , " added_at " : "2023-05-17T13:16:03.419619Z" , " first_seen_at " : "2023-05-17T13:15:23Z" , " last_seen_at " : "2023-05-18T09:05:20Z" , " host " : "example.net" , " domain_reported_malicious " : false , " url_reported_malicious " : false , " first_page_url " : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , " status " : "infrequent" , " url_contains_cdn_cgi_path " : false , " hash " : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , " js_integrity_score " : 48 , " obfuscation_score " : 49 , " dataflow_score " : 45 , " malware_score " : 45 , " cryptomining_score " : 37 , " magecart_score " : 49 , " fetched_at " : "2023-05-18T03:58:07Z" } // (...) ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " page " : 1 , " per_page " : 15 , " count " : 15 , " total_count " : 17 , " total_pages " : 2 } }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.

Get details of a detected script

This GET request obtains the details of a script detected by Cloudflare's client-side security with script ID 8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d .

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

Get a Page Shield script curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/scripts/8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : { " id " : "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" , " url " : "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js" , " added_at " : "2023-05-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , " first_seen_at " : "2023-05-18T10:51:08Z" , " last_seen_at " : "2023-05-22T09:57:54Z" , " host " : "example.net" , " domain_reported_malicious " : false , " url_reported_malicious " : true , " malicious_url_categories " : [ "Malware" ], " first_page_url " : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , " status " : "active" , " url_contains_cdn_cgi_path " : false , " hash " : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , " js_integrity_score " : 48 , " obfuscation_score " : 49 , " dataflow_score " : 45 , " malware_score " : 42 , " cryptomining_score " : 32 , " magecart_score " : 44 , " fetched_at " : "2023-05-21T16:58:07Z" , " page_urls " : [ "http://malicious.example.com/page_two.html" , "http://malicious.example.com/page_three.html" , "http://malicious.example.com/page_four.html" ], " versions " : [ { " hash " : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , " js_integrity_score " : 48 , " obfuscation_score " : 49 , " dataflow_score " : 45 , " malware_score " : 42 , " cryptomining_score " : 32 , " magecart_score " : 44 , " fetched_at " : "2023-05-21T16:58:07Z" } ] }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

Fetch list of detected connections

This GET request fetches a list of connections detected by Cloudflare's client-side security, requesting the first page with 15 items per page.

By default, the response will only include connections with active status when you do not specify a status filter parameter in the URL query string.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

List Page Shield connections curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/connections?page=1&per_page=15" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : [ { " id " : "0a7bb628776f4e50a50d8594c4a01740" , " url " : "https://malicious.example.com" , " added_at " : "2022-09-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , " first_seen_at " : "2022-09-18T10:51:08Z" , " last_seen_at " : "2022-09-02T09:57:54Z" , " host " : "example.net" , " domain_reported_malicious " : true , " malicious_domain_categories " : [ "Malware" , "Spyware" ], " url_reported_malicious " : false , " malicious_url_categories " : [], " first_page_url " : "https://example.net/one.html" , " status " : "active" , " url_contains_cdn_cgi_path " : false } // (...) ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " page " : 1 , " per_page " : 15 , " count " : 15 , " total_count " : 16 , " total_pages " : 2 } }

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.

Get details of a detected connection

This GET request obtains the details of a connection detected by Cloudflare's client-side security with connection ID 0a7bb628776f4e50a50d8594c4a01740 .

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

Get a Page Shield connection curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/connections/0a7bb628776f4e50a50d8594c4a01740" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : { " id " : "0a7bb628776f4e50a50d8594c4a01740" , " url " : "https://malicious.example.com" , " added_at " : "2022-09-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , " first_seen_at " : "2022-09-18T10:51:08Z" , " last_seen_at " : "2022-09-02T09:57:54Z" , " host " : "example.net" , " domain_reported_malicious " : true , " malicious_domain_categories " : [ "Malware" , "Spyware" ], " url_reported_malicious " : false , " malicious_url_categories " : [], " first_page_url " : "https://example.net/one.html" , " status " : "active" , " url_contains_cdn_cgi_path " : false }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Fetch list of detected cookies

This GET request fetches a list of cookies detected by Cloudflare's client-side security, requesting the first page with 15 items per page.

By default, the response will only include cookies with active status when you do not specify a status filter parameter in the URL query string.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

List Page Shield Cookies curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/cookies?page=1&per_page=15" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : [ { " id " : "beee03ada7e047e79f076785d8cd8b8e" , " type " : "first_party" , " name " : "PHPSESSID" , " host " : "example.net" , " domain_attribute " : "example.net" , " expires_attribute " : "2024-10-21T12:28:20Z" , " http_only_attribute " : true , " max_age_attribute " : null , " path_attribute " : "/store" , " same_site_attribute " : "strict" , " secure_attribute " : true , " first_seen_at " : "2024-05-06T10:51:08Z" , " last_seen_at " : "2024-05-07T11:56:01Z" , " first_page_url " : "example.net/store/products" , " page_urls " : [ "example.net/store/products/1" ] } // (...) ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " page " : 1 , " per_page " : 15 , " count " : 15 , " total_count " : 16 , " total_pages " : 2 } }

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to Make API calls.

Get details of a detected cookie

This GET request obtains the details of a cookie detected by Cloudflare's client-side security with ID beee03ada7e047e79f076785d8cd8b8e .

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield Read

Domain Page Shield

Page Shield Read

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

Get a Page Shield cookie curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/cookies/beee03ada7e047e79f076785d8cd8b8e" \ --request GET \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

{ " result " : { " id " : "beee03ada7e047e79f076785d8cd8b8e" , " type " : "first_party" , " name " : "PHPSESSID" , " host " : "example.net" , " domain_attribute " : "example.net" , " expires_attribute " : "2024-10-21T12:28:20Z" , " http_only_attribute " : true , " max_age_attribute " : null , " path_attribute " : "/store" , " same_site_attribute " : "strict" , " secure_attribute " : true , " first_seen_at " : "2024-05-06T10:51:08Z" , " last_seen_at " : "2024-05-07T11:56:01Z" , " first_page_url " : "example.net/store/products" , " page_urls " : [ "example.net/store/products/1" ] }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Create a content security rule

This POST request creates a content security rule (previously called a policy) with Log action, defining the following scripts as allowed based on where they are hosted:

Scripts hosted in myapp.example.com (which does not include scripts in example.com ).

(which does not include scripts in ). Scripts hosted in cdnjs.cloudflare.com .

. The Google Analytics script using its full URL.

All scripts in the same origin (same HTTP or HTTPS scheme and hostname).

All other scripts would trigger a rule violation, but those scripts would not be blocked.

For more information on Content Security Policy (CSP) directives and values, refer to the MDN documentation ↗.

Note For a list of CSP directives and keywords supported by content security rules, refer to Supported CSP directives.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Page Shield

Domain Page Shield

Zone Settings Write

Create a Page Shield policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /page_shield/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "description": "My first content security rule in log mode", "action": "log", "expression": "http.host eq \"myapp.example.com\"", "enabled": "true", "value": "script-src myapp.example.com cdnjs.cloudflare.com https://www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js ' \' 'self' \' '" }'

{ " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result " : { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " description " : "My first content security rule in log mode" , " action " : "log" , " expression " : "http.host eq \" myapp.example.com \" " , " enabled " : "true" , " value " : "script-src myapp.example.com cdnjs.cloudflare.com https://www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js 'self'" } }