Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Queues is now part of the Workers free plan, offering guaranteed message delivery across up to 10,000 queues to either Cloudflare Workers or HTTP pull consumers. Every Cloudflare account now includes 10,000 operations per day across reads, writes, and deletes. For more details on how each operation is defined, refer to Queues pricing ↗.
All features of the existing Queues functionality are available on the free plan, including unlimited event subscriptions. Note that the maximum retention period on the free tier, however, is 24 hours rather than 14 days.
If you are new to Cloudflare Queues, follow this guide ↗ or try one of our tutorials to get started.
You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.
Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.
You can deploy this Worker ↗ to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:
The template includes:
- Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
- Inline error messages for failed builds
- Branch, commit hash, and author name
For setup instructions, refer to the template README ↗ or the Event Subscriptions documentation.
You can now subscribe to events from other Cloudflare services (for example, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers) and consume those events via Queues, allowing you to build custom workflows, integrations, and logic in response to account activity.
Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or pull via HTTP from anywhere.
To create a subscription, use the dashboard or Wrangler:
An event is a structured record of something happening in your Cloudflare account – like a Workers AI batch request being queued, a Worker build completing, or an R2 bucket being created. Events follow a consistent structure:
Current event sources include R2, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Vectorize, Super Slurper, and Workflows. More sources and events are on the way.
For more information on event subscriptions, available events, and how to get started, refer to our documentation.
You can now publish messages to Cloudflare Queues directly via HTTP from any service or programming language that supports sending HTTP requests. Previously, publishing to queues was only possible from within Cloudflare Workers. You can already consume from queues via Workers or HTTP pull consumers, and now publishing is just as flexible.
Publishing via HTTP requires a Cloudflare API token with
Queues Editpermissions for authentication. Here's a simple example:
You can also use our SDKs for TypeScript, Python, and Go.
To get started with HTTP publishing, check out our step-by-step example and the full API documentation in our API reference.
Queues pull consumers can now pull and acknowledge up to 5,000 messages / second per queue. Previously, pull consumers were rate limited to 1,200 requests / 5 minutes, aggregated across all queues.
Pull consumers allow you to consume messages over HTTP from any environment—including outside of Cloudflare Workers. They’re also useful when you need fine-grained control over how quickly messages are consumed.
To setup a new queue with a pull based consumer using Wrangler, run:
You can also configure a pull consumer using the REST API or the Queues dashboard.
Once configured, you can pull messages from the queue using any HTTP client. You'll need a Cloudflare API Token with
queues_readand
queues_writepermissions. For example:
To learn more about how to acknowledge messages, pull batches at once, and setup multiple consumers, refer to the pull consumer documentation.
As always, Queues doesn't charge for data egress. Pull operations continue to be billed at the existing rate, of $0.40 / million operations. The increased limits are available now, on all new and existing queues. If you're new to Queues, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
Queues now supports the ability to pause message delivery and/or purge (delete) messages on a queue. These operations can be useful when:
- Your consumer has a bug or downtime, and you want to temporarily stop messages from being processed while you fix the bug
- You have pushed invalid messages to a queue due to a code change during development, and you want to clean up the backlog
- Your queue has a backlog that is stale and you want to clean it up to allow new messages to be consumed
To pause a queue using Wrangler, run the
pause-deliverycommand. Paused queues continue to receive messages. And you can easily unpause a queue using the
resume-deliverycommand.
Purging a queue permanently deletes all messages in the queue. Unlike pausing, purging is an irreversible operation:
You can also do these operations using the Queues REST API, or the dashboard page for a queue.
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. Head over to the pause and purge documentation to learn more. And if you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
You can now customize a queue's message retention period, from a minimum of 60 seconds to a maximum of 14 days. Previously, it was fixed to the default of 4 days.
You can customize the retention period on the settings page for your queue, or using Wrangler:
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. If you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.