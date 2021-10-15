Cloudflare bot plans

To learn more about features and functionality, select a plan.

FreeProBusinessBot Management for Enterprise

​ Bot Management for Enterprise Features

Plan name Bot Management for Enterprise Availability Added to Enterprise plans by your account team Enablement Quick onboarding with help from our Solutions Engineering team Type of bots detected Simple and sophisticated bots, headless browsers, and domain-specific anomalies Actions Customer chooses from several options, including block, CAPTCHA challenge, and JS challenge Analytics Dedicated Bot Analytics tool, available in the Firewall Additional control Ability to restrict by path, IP address, and more. Access to bot score field in Firewall, Workers, and Logs

​ Bot detection engines

The Heuristics engine processes all requests. Cloudflare conducts a number of heuristic checks to identify automated traffic, and requests are matched against a growing database of malicious fingerprints.

The Heuristics engine immediately gives automated requests a score of one.

​ Machine learning

The Machine Learning (ML) engine accounts for the majority of all detections, human and bot. This approach leverages our global network, which proxies billions of requests daily, to identify both automated and human traffic. We constantly train the ML engine to become more accurate and adapt to new threats. Most importantly, this engine learns from traffic across all Cloudflare domains and uses these insights to score traffic while honoring our strict privacy standards External link icon Open external link.

The ML engine produces scores 2 through 99.

​ Anomaly detection

The Anomaly Detection (AD) engine is an optional detection engine that uses a form of unsupervised learning. Cloudflare records a baseline of your domain's traffic and uses the baseline to intelligently detect outlier requests. This approach is user agent-agnostic and can be turned on or off by your account team.

Cloudflare does not recommend AD for domains that use SSL for SaaS External link icon Open external link or expect large amounts of API traffic. The AD engine immediately gives automated requests a score of one.

​ JavaScript detections

The JavaScript Detections (JSD) engine identifies headless browsers and other malicious fingerprints. This engine performs a lightweight, invisible JavaScript injection on the client side of any request while honoring our strict privacy standards External link icon Open external link. We do not collect any personally identifiable information during the process. The JSD engine either blocks, challenges, or passes requests to other engines.

JSD is enabled by default but completely optional. To adjust your settings, open the Bot Management Configuration page from Firewall > Bots.

​ Notes on detection

Cloudflare uses the __cf_bm cookie to identify bots. For more details, see Understanding Cloudflare Cookies External link icon Open external link.

​ How do I get started?